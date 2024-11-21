Chris Evans’ Snowpiercer Hits 4K Blu-ray With An Exclusive Steelbook

If you love the look of a good Steelbook Blu-ray on your shelf, then this new 4K UHD Blu-ray edition of Chris Evans’ 2013 film Snowpiercer should be right up your alley. It has a fantastic cover, and the only place you can grab one is right here on Amazon where it’s priced at $34.99 with a release date set for January 14th. Note that this is the first 4K release for the film, and it is currently the #1 best selling Blu-ray on Amazon despite the Black Friday sales, so you might want to grab yours before it sells out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as special features are concerned, the release includes a bonus disc with items like The Birth of Snowpiercer, The Characters, Animated Prologue, Concept Art Galleries, Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton on Snowpiercer, The Train Brought To Life: Behind the Scenes of a Special Screening, Le Transperceneige: From the Blank Page to the Black Screen.

Snowpiercer (2013) 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Amazon Exclusive Order on Amazon

Synopsis: After a failed experiment to stop global warming, a new ice age destroys most life on the planet. The only human survivors are the inhabitants of the Snowpiercer, a vast train traveling around the globe, powered by a sacred perpetual-motion engine. A rigid class system evolves on the train, with the poorest and hungriest imprisoned in the rear cars while others prospers and indulge at the front, but a revolution brews.

If you were unaware, the Snowpiercer graphic novel and movie inspired a television show that recently wrapped up its run. The description for the fourth and final season reads:

AMC leads fans into a tense final season: “Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a perpetually moving train, with 1001 cars, that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the graphic novel series by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette, and the film from Oscar®-winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite).

“The action-packed finale of Season 3 left a split with Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) leading the Eternal Engine and those passengers who chose to stay aboard Snowpiercer for relative safety, and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) leading the others on Big Alice choosing to adventure to the unknown, outside world of New Eden.”