Dune 2-Film 4K Blu-ray Collection Is Super Cheap For Black Friday

The Dune films from director Denis Villenueve have been a massive hit with both critics and audiences, and that extended to the Blu-ray releases. If you haven’t picked them up yet, Black Friday 2024 is your big opportunity. At the time of writing, the 2-film collection in 4K Blu-ray is available to order here on Amazon for $29.99, which is 45% off the list price and an all-time low. You can check out all of Amazon’s Blu-ray deals for Black Friday right here.

On a related note, the first limited edition 4K Steelbook of Dune: Part Two sold out quickly, but a new (and arguably better) version is now available to pre-order here at Walmart priced at $29.96. It’s also a limited edition, so expect it to sell out as well. Look for it to arrive on November 26th. You can order the standard, standalone 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions of the new Dune films here on Amazon and here at Walmart now.

Will There Be a Dune 3?

As fans of Herbert’s books know, the grand narrative of Dune extends far beyond the events of the first book — and to an extent, the first two films still leave some things unexplored. For starters, Paul’s efforts to make Arrakis into “paradise” have not been shown, outside of a flash-forward with a now-adult Alia confirming that his plans were a success, and that Arrakis will have water once again in the future. Recently, The Hollywood Reporter shared the news that Villeneuve is in talks to adapt the non-fiction book, Nuclear War: A Scenario. The report also gave a little update about the third Dune.

“Villeneuve and Legendary are currently developing a third movie in his Dune series that is based on the writings of sci-fi author Frank Herbert. Dune: Part Two, which hit theaters in March from Warner Bros., is currently the year’s highest-grossing film domestically, having surpassed $250 million,” THR wrote.

“I did both movies back to back, which makes absolute sense for me,” Villeneuve recently shared with Empire Magazine. “I felt that it was a good idea to move forward right after Part One. We were already designing, writing et cetera. But it also meant that for six years I was on Arrakis non-stop, and I think it will be healthy to step back a little bit. First, make sure that we have a strong screenplay. The thing I want to avoid is not having something ready. I never did it, and now I feel it could be dangerous because of the enthusiasm. We need to make sure all the ideas are on paper.”

“If we go back, it needs to be real, it needs to be relevant, if ever I do Dune Messiah, [it’s] because it’s going to be better than Part Two. Otherwise, I don’t do it,” he added.

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert‘s iconic novel.