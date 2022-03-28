Agents Of SHIELD Star Clark Gregg Cast In Snowpiercer Season 4

The third season of TNT’s Snowpiercer comes to an end tonight, but things are already in place for Season 4 of the dystopian drama series — including new cast announcements. Ahead of Monday night’s Season 3 finale, TNT announced that Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg will join the cast of Snowpiercer for Season 4. Additionally, The Americans star Michael Aronov is also joining the series next season, according to TVLine. No information about characters for either actor was announced at this time.

In addition to the announcement that Gregg and Aronov are joining the series, TNT also announced that Paul Zbyszewski, who has previously worked on Agents of SHIELD and Helstrom, will be taking over as showrunner next season as well. Zbyszewski succeeds Graeme Manson and Aubrey Nealon.

“We have been blessed with an abundance of riches in building the world of Snowpiercer — from the incredible cast and crew, to the loyal fanbase and the building blocks afforded from the film and graphic novel,” Manson and Nealon said in a statement. “Tonight’s finale is the culmination of several storylines with unexpected twists and turns around every corner and leading to an exciting fourth season with Paul’s vision and creative storytelling continuing the incredible show momentum.”

“I’m so grateful to everyone at TNT and Tomorrow Studios for letting me join the riveting world of Snowpiercer that Graeme and Aubrey have so beautifully crafted and built,” Zbyszewski said. “We have an exciting fourth season planned, and I can’t wait to be on set with such an incredible cast and crew as we continue to explore new worlds, create new mysteries, and develop character relationships.”

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice, and the politics of survival play out in the television adaptation based upon the acclaimed movie and graphic novel of the same name. The series debuted in 2020 and was renewed for Season 4 in July of last year.

The Season 3 finale of Snowpiercer airs Monday, March 28 at 9/8c on TNT.

