Snowpiercer Production Suspended Due to Extreme Heat

TNT's Snowpiercer TV series has had to suspend production due to the extreme heat currently affecting British Columbia, which is where Snowpiercer is currently shooting its Final Season (Season 4). Reports are saying that high heat temperatures on Thursday of this week led to "multiple cases of heat exhaustion," with a crew member stating that upwards of 14 people – from crew members on the production to background actors – had to be taken to the hospital via ambulance. Temperatures in British Columbia have been hitting upwards of the mid-90s – although these days, UV exposure from the sun and humidity can definitely add new layers of danger to those summer temperatures.

A spokesperson for TNT put out the following statement: "Out of an abundance of caution, production of Snowpiercer wrapped early yesterday and was suspended for today due to extreme heat on location. The health and well-being of show cast and crew remains top priority."

TNT and the crew of Snowpiercer are working on solutions to the heat issues, with the spokesperson claiming that cooling tents for cast and crew are being built, while there will be an increased presence of medical personnel on set. Everyone on set was informed to be aware of how the heat is affecting them, and let medical personnel immediately about any concerns.

Obviously, this is a somewhat ironic turn of events for a show like Snowpiercer – whose entire premise is a last vestige of humanity trapped in the last bastion of a high-speed train, circling a frozen world. Snowpiercer Season 3 ended with the reveal that the outside world was actually warm and habitable – though now it sounds like "habitable" is a tricky thing to consider when measuring how warm it is outside ...

(Photo: TNT)

After this setback, production on Snowpiercer is expected to finish next week.

Snowpiercer stars Daveed Diggs, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Iddo Goldberg, Sheila Vand, Lena Hall, Annalise Basso, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Jennifer Connelly, Sean Bean, and others. Agents of SHIELD star Clark Gregg will also guest star. The series is executive produced by showrunner Paul Zbyszewski, Christoph Schrewe, Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, as well as the original film's producers, Oscar-winner Bong, Miky Lee, Jinnie Choi, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun and Dooho Choi.

Set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation.

Source: Deadline