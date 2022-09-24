Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 Gets First Look at Netflix Sequel

Last September, Netflix announced that Chris Hemsworth's record-breaking Extraction would be getting a sequel and now, as part of this year's TUDUM streaming event on Saturday, the streamer gave fans their first look at the eagerly anticipated Extraction 2. In a new video, fans get not only their first look at footage from the sequel, but the behind-the-scenes work bringing the film's mind-blowing stunts to life — including one in which a real helicopter lands on a moving train.

A follow up to the 2020 action film, Extraction 2 is set to debut on Netflix in 2023. The film sees Hemsworth return as Tyler Rake while Sam Hargrave returns to direct with Joe Russo writing the script. The film is being produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production company with Hemsworth also serving as a producer.

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done," Russo previously told ComicBook.com. "Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work with him for almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

After Extraction 2 was announced, Hemsworth and Hargrave also shared a message with fans about how filming on the sequel was going.

"What' sup guys, first day of shooting on Extraction 2, director Sam Hargrave, we're here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last film: 1. We're very, very cold. 2. I'm alive. How? You'll have to find doubt, watch the movie, stay tuned."

Here is the official description for Extraction 2: "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame."

Extraction 2 is set to debut on Netflix sometime in 2023.

