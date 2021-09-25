Extraction Sequel Officially Confirmed by Netflix, Chris Hemsworth to Return

Tyler Rake is officially returning to Netflix. Extraction, the action film starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, broke records for Netflix when it was released back in 2020, and it didn’t take long for reports of a sequel to surface. There was never any doubt about that sequel happening, especially after those involved talked openly about coming back, but Netflix didn’t come forward with any official news about another Extraction film. That changed on Saturday during Netflix’s TUDUM streaming event, as Hemsworth and the streaming service confirmed the new project.

Hemsworth took part in the TUDUM virtual presentation on Saturday, officially announcing the Extraction sequel. The actor will be reprising the role of Tyler Rake, which may be a surprise to some who watched the movie, as it looked like the character was surely killed in the third act. However, the final shot of the movie teased that Rake may have survived somehow, leaving the door open for a sequel.

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony wrote the screenplay for the first Extraction, with longtime stunt coordinator Sam Hargrave directing in his feature debut.

There is no word just yet when Netflix is planning to release Extraction 2, nor when the cast and crew plan to begin production. However, Joe Russo told ComicBook.com last year that the team was hoping to begin work on the sequel sometime in 2021.

“Yeah we’re still working on [Extraction] two,” Russo said. “We’re in the script phase right now but we’re hoping to shoot that sometime next year. And then you know, say I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done.”

“Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made,” he continued. “And you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who’s excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we’d done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition.”

Netflix had two action movies become monster streaming hits in 2020. Extraction arrived in the spring, followed by Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard in the summer. Both are getting the sequel treatment after incredible debuts for the streamer.

Are you looking forward to Netflix's Extraction sequel?