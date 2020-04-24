Extraction 2: Chris Hemsworth Sequel Set to Release on Netflix in 2023

Netflix's highly anticipated Extraction sequel now has a release window. On Tuesday, Netflix revealed that the film, a follow up to the 2020 action film, will debut on the streaming platform in 2023 (via Collider). Production on the Extraction sequel began last fall with confirmation that the sequel was going forward announced last September during Netflix's TUDUM event.

At this point, there aren't a lot of details about Extraction 2. Sam Hargrave, who made his feature film directorial debut with the first film, is back to direct the sequel and Joe Russo is writing this script as well. The film will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo's AGBO production company and Chris Hemsworth is back to star as well as serve as a producer.

Back after Extraction 2 was announced, Hemsworth and Hargrave sent out a message to the fans about how filming was going. "What's up guys, first day shooting on Extraction 2, director Sam Hargrave, we're here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last film: 1. We're very, very cold. 2. I'm alive. How? You'll have to find out, watch the movie, stay tuned."

Joe Russo previously spoke with ComicBok.com about his hopes for a return trip to Tyler Rake's world.

"I'm super excited, Hemsworth's super excited, Netflix is excited so it's really just a function of getting the script done. Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who's excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we'd done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition."

Here's the official description for the film: "In 2020, the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary who embarks on the deadliest mission of his career. But what seems lost …can still be extracted. Directed by Sam Hargrave, this action-packed, edge-of-your-seat franchise is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame."

Extraction 2 will arrive on Netflix sometime in 2023.

