Chris Hemsworth in Negotiations for ‘Men in Black’ Spinoff

Marvel’s Asgardian god of thunder may be preparing to deal with an entirely different set of aliens.

Thor: Ragnarok star Chris Hemsworth is in early negotiations to star in a spinoff of Men in Black according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fate of the Furious director F. Gary Gray is attached to direct the sci-fi comedy movie. Iron Man writers Matt Holloway and Art Marcum are writing the script. The film is aiming for release on June 14, 2019.

The film is said to take a franchise revival approach similar to what was used with Jurassic World in regard to the Jurassic Park franchise. The new Men in Black film will feature new characters instead of bringing back or recasting Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones as Agents J and K.

Sources tell THR that the film will be set in London and feature “a white character, a black woman, and an older man.”

The first Men in Black movie earned $589 million at the worldwide box office in 1997. The film spawned two sequels, the first in 2002 and another a decade later in 2012. In total, the Men in Black film franchise has grossed $1.5 billion worldwide.

Steven Spielberg is returning to the role of executive producer. Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald return as producers.

With Chris Hemsworth’s contract to play Thor finished with the fourth Avengers movie and his supposed return to the Star Trek franchise in doubt, Men in Black could be the next big franchise in the star’s career. However, Hemsworth hasn’t ruled out a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe entirely.

“My contract’s coming to an end, we’ve just finished the last two Avengers,” Hemsworth said previously in regards to his work for Marvel Studios. “Who knows what the future holds. We felt like we reinvented the last one [Thor: Ragnarok] in a big way. We might have a conversation if there’s another great script that comes along. But at the moment that’s it.”

As for his previously announced return as George Kirk in Star Trek 4, Hemsworth is pretty much in the dark.

“I don’t know,” Hemsworth said in a previous interview. “It’s a reminder to call JJ and ask the same question because I haven’t heard any updates on it either…Just the fact that he had a way of reinserting the character into the world. I can’t say too much — there’s not even a script — but I always thought, maybe, there was a possibility of him coming back in some way. I didn’t know how or what, but he was pretty enthusiastic about what they had planned.”

The Men in Black franchise is based on the comic book series created by Lowell Cunningham in 1990.