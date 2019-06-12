Chris Hemsworth Shares Photos From Men in Black: International Premiere

Men in Black: International hits theaters this week, and film’s world premiere occurred last night in New York City. The movie’s stars were in attendance, including Chris Hemsworth. The actor best known for playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe took to Instagram today to share photos of the event, which included a nice shot with his wife, Elsa Pataky, who you’ll probably know as Elena Neves from The Fast and the Furious franchise.

“Incredible night with the gorgeous @elsapatakyconfidential at the @meninblack world premiere in NYC last night. Thank you to all the fans who came out, check out the movie this weekend it’s a blast!!,” Hemsworth wrote. He also tagged the accounts for @samanthamcmillen_stylist (stylist), @luca_vannella (hair stylist), and @m4tt3o (makeup artist).

Videos by ComicBook.com

Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious, The Negotiator, Friday) and will follow our main protagonists as they are plunged into an alien-fueled murder mystery that sends them across the globe.

The new movie stars Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame, Westworld), Chris Hemsworth (Avengers: Endgame, Bad Times at the El Royale), Liam Neeson (Widows, Taken), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley, The Big Sick), Rafe Spall (Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, The Big Short), Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Greatest Showman), and Emma Thompson (Beauty and the Beast, Sense and Sensibility), who will be reprising her role as Agent O from Men in Black 3.

Unfortunately, the film’s premiere did not result in the best reviews from critics. Currently, the movie has the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score in the franchise’s history, coming in at low 34%. ComicBook.com‘s own Charlie Ridgely gave the film two out of five stars, calling it “clunky” and claiming it suffers from “mediocrity.” You can read the full review here.

Men in Black: International will be hitting theaters everywhere on June 14th.