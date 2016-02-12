Chris Hemsworth's New Netflix Movie Spiderhead Premiere Date, Photos Revealed

✖

Netflix has released the first official photos and a premiere date for Chris Hemsworth's new feature film on the service, the upcoming Spiderhead. Announced back in September of 2020, the film sees the Extraction and Avengers star appear alongside Whiplash star Miles Teller and Birds of Prey's Jurnee Smollett. Joseph Kosinski (TRON: Legacy, Top Gun: Maverick) steps behind the camera as director, working from a script written by Deadpool and Zombieland scribes Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, based on The New Yorker short story by George Saunders. Described as a "genre-bending and darkly funny psychological thriller," Spiderhead will land on Netflix on June 17. Check out the photos below!

Spiderhead marks the latest collaboration between Netflix and Hemsworth, who is becoming one of the streamer's heaviest hitters for their original content. In addition to the upcoming Spiderhead Hemsworth has already appeared in the action-thriller Extraction and recently wrapped filming on its sequel. To date the 2020 film, written and produced by his Avengers collaborators Anthony and Joe Russo, is the #5 most popular movie of all time on the platform, with Netflix users streaming it over 231 million hours in its first 28 days of release. Extraction 2 and Spiderhead could find themselves on that Top 10 as well if Netflix positions Hemsworth the same way they have Ryan Reynolds.

(Photo: NETFLIX)

Netflix's official description for Spiderhead reads as follows: "In a state-of-the-art penitentiary run by brilliant visionary Steve Abnesti (Chris Hemsworth), inmates wear a surgically attached device that administers dosages of mind-altering drugs in exchange for commuted sentences. There are no bars, no cells, or orange jumpsuits. In Spiderhead, incarcerated volunteers are free to be themselves. Until they're not. At times, they're a better version. Need to lighten up? There's a drug for that. At a loss for words? There's a drug for that, too. But when two subjects, Jeff (Miles Teller) and Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett), form a connection, their path to redemption take a twistier turn, as Abnesti's experiments start to push the limits of free will altogether."

With Spiderhead now set for a June release date, 2022 is shaping up to be the Summer of Hemsworth. In addition to appearing in the Netflix original on June 17, he'll star in Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8th from Marvel Studios and Disney. Meaning you could get a Chris Hemsworth double feature in later in the summer.

(Photo: NETFLIX)