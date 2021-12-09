Chris Hemsworth Shares First Look At Netflix’s Extraction 2

Chris Hemsworth has shared the first look at Netflix’s Extraction sequel. During TUDUM, the company announced that Sam Hargrave would be getting another film in this universe. Produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the Marvel reunion action movie did amazing numbers for the streamer, and now Tyler Rake is coming back for more. On Instagram, things are looking decidedly more frosty this time around. While the first Extraction could get very warm looking on your television at home. This time, we seem to be heading in the opposite direction of extreme weather. Hargrave has made his bones with amazing stunts and coordinating those massive action beats. So, when you see Hemsworth hanging off the side of a train, you know there’s some fun to be had. Check out what the Marvel star had to say down below:

The Thor actor wrote, “Week two down on Extraction 2, here’s a couple ice cold snaps from @jasinboland @netflix @samhargrave @agbofilms.”

Back after Extraction 2 was announced, Hemsworth and Hargrave sent out a message to the fans about how filming was going. “What’s up guys, first day shooting on Extraction 2, director Sam Hargrave, we’re here in Prague. Two things are very different from the last film: 1. We’re very, very cold. 2. I’m alive. How? You’ll have to find out, watch the movie, stay tuned.”

Producer and writer Joe Russo previously talked to Comicbook about his hopes for a return trip to Tyler Rake’s world.

“I’m super excited, Hemsworth’s super excited, Netflix is excited so it’s really just a function of getting the script done. Finding passionate engines behind stories requires an incredible amount of lifeblood to get a movie made, and you know, you need an engine, you need a creative engine, you need someone who’s excited. And you know Sam was a close friend because we’d done work for him with almost a decade, almost a decade on the Marvel films. We knew how talented he was and that he could make the transition.”

Here’s a description for the first film: “A black-market mercenary who has nothing to lose is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. But in the murky underworld of weapons dealers and drug traffickers, an already deadly mission approaches the impossible.”

Are you excited for Extraction 2? Let us know down in the comments!