In the wake of the ultra-successful debut of The Adam Project, Ryan Reynolds has set a new bar for Netflix original films. The Adam Project has officially delivered one of the 10 biggest debuts of any Netflix original movie to-date. That now gives Reynolds three movies on the list, making him the only actor to have more than two films in the all-time Top 10.

Netflix measures the debut success by the hours viewed in a title’s first 28 days on the service. According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Adam Project currently sits at #7 on the all-time list with 209.7 million hours viewed, though it will likely climb even higher by the time its 28-day opening comes to an end.

The Adam Project is Reynolds’ third film on the Top 10 debuts list. Red Notice, which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot, remains the biggest Netflix movie debut ever with 364 million hours in its first 28 days. Reynolds also starred in Michael Bay’s 6 Underground, which saw 205.5 million hours viewed in its opening frame.

Prior to the debut of The Adam Project, Reynolds was one of two stars to have more than one film on Netflix’s all-time debuts list. Sandra Bullock has Bird Box in third overall and The Unforgivable sitting at fifth.

“I’m not going to be shy. The truth is, I have always made movies that are built for audience connection,” The Adam Project director Shawn Levy told The Hollywood Reporter. “That is really meaningful to Ryan and I. I don’t make niche programming. I make mainstream programming. To have both Adam Project and Stranger Things in the upper echelon of the most-watching programming on Netflix is a point of pride.”

“The way that it is being rewatched on a global basis and being kept alive on social media with such sustained energy is a joyous surprise,” Levy added.

Here’s the current breakdown of Netflix’s 10 biggest original film debuts:

Red Notice (364 million hours)

Don’t Look Up (359.8 million) Bird Box (282 million) Extraction (231.3 million) The Unforgivable (214.7 million) The Irishman (214.6 million) The Adam Project (209.7 million) The Kissing Booth 2 (209.3 million) 6 Underground (205.5 million) Spenser Confidential (197.3 million)

Are you surprised to see the extended success of The Adam Project? Will Reynolds ever have a fourth film on the list? Let us know in the comments!