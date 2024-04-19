Chris Pratt Reveals Injury While Filming Mercy

Chris Pratt got a little carried away and injured himself while filming his latest movie, Mercy. The former Parks and Recreation actor transformed himself from a comedy star to an action hero in roles such as Guardians of the Galaxy, Jurassic World, and The Terminal List. His next leading man adventure places him as a Los Angeles police detective who is out to prove his innocence after being framed for a violent crime. Of course, that involves some running and chasing of bad guys, which may have had something to do with the ankle injury Pratt suffered on set.

"Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff," Chris Pratt said on X (formerly Twitter). "Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward." Pratt also shared two photos, with the first showing his lower legs and ankles while they're propped up in what is most likely a dressing room. He's wearing the dress pants of a police detective, except his right shoe is off and an ice pack is wrapped around his ankle. The second photo removes the ice pack to reveal his severely swollen ankle. You can check out his post below.

Mercy filming day 4. I have such a great stunt team! AND I sometimes try to get in there and do some of my own stuff. Today, daddy caught a metal post to the ankle. Should be interesting moving forward. pic.twitter.com/f5mcrwYI3r — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) April 19, 2024

Chris Pratt's Mercy movie adds True Detective star Kali Reis

Kali Reis is the latest star to join the cast of Mercy. The True Detective: Night Country actor joins Chris Pratt, Rebecca Ferguson, and Annabelle Wallis in the Amazon MGM Studios film. Mercy is set for an August 15, 2025, theatrical release. Reis' specific role in the film has not been revealed.

Mercy is to be directed by Timur Bekmambetov on a script from Marco van Belle. The film is being produced by Charles Roven with Roven producing with Atlas Entertainment SVP Robert Amidon along with Bekmambetov's BEL banner, and Majd Nassif. The film is described as being "set in the near future when capital crime has increased. Mercy follows a detective (Pratt) who is accused of a violent crime and forced to prove his innocence."

"From the moment Chuck Roven brought us Mercy and we read Marco van Belle's script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen," Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement when Mercy was announced. "As our relationship with The Terminal List and The Tomorrow War's Chris Pratt continues to extend across film, we can't wait to watch him bring this action-packed story to life, guided by Chuck and the vision of director Timur Bekmambetov. We could not imagine a better star and filmmaking team to execute on and deliver what is sure to be a gripping thrill ride and look forward to audiences being able to experience it in theaters."

"I could not be more thrilled to partner with Amazon MGM Studios on the release of Mercy," Roven added. "I have a longstanding working relationship with both motion picture and marketing chiefs Courtenay Valenti and Sue Kroll — whom have institutional knowledge of theatrical and proven track records of success at the box office. I am looking forward to reuniting with them in this new capacity, along with Jen Salke and the rest of the terrific team at Amazon MGM."

Said Bekmambetov: "Amazon is the ideal partner for telling this crucial story about the future challenged by artificial intelligence and for engaging in this conversation with a wide audience. I'm happy to reunite with Chris Pratt on this project, who, since the release of Wanted, has become one of the highest-grossing actors of our time. Collaborating with Chuck Roven will help us create an epic cinematic experience."

Photo credit Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty