Jurassic World 4 in Talks to Add Scarlett Johansson

After rumors emerged earlier this month about Jurassic World 4 adding Scarlett Johansson, The Hollywood Reporter reveals today that these rumors were a bit more substantial as the actor is reportedly in talks to join the upcoming sequel. It's worth noting, however, that a variety of outlets claimed that Deadpool 2 director David Leitch had previously been in talks to direct the upcoming film, only for those talks to fall through and for The Creator and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards to be enlisted into the iconic franchise. This potential casting would seemingly confirm, though, how the upcoming installment will pave a new path forward with all-new characters as opposed to reviving figures from previous films.

The original 1993 Jurassic Park was directed by Steven Spielberg and adapted from the book of the same name from author Michael Crichton about a theme park that used dinosaur DNA to bring the extinct creatures back to life. The film was written by David Koepp, who is back with the script for Jurassic World 4.

The debut movie was a critical and commercial success, thanks in large part to how it pushed the capabilities of visual effects forward. Jurassic Park first earned the sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park in 1997 then Jurassic Park III in 2001, with the series then stagnating for more than a decade. Director Colin Trevorrow then revived the concept for Jurassic World in 2015, which starred Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, which went on to take in $1.67 billion worldwide. That movie earned the followups Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018 and Jurassic World Dominion in 2022, with the latter film starring not only Pratt and Howard, but also Jurassic Park stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

The recent trilogy of Jurassic films might not have earned the critical success of the earliest entries, but proved to be major financial successes. Dominion, though, was slated to be the final entry in both the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World narratives, so with its box-office dominance, fans have wondered how the franchise would continue. Prior to Jurassic World, various rumors about a Jurassic Park 4 explored the idea of using genetic manipulation to develop human and dinosaur hybrids to create soldiers. No plot details about Jurassic World 4 have been released.

Jurassic World 4 is currently set to hit theaters on July 2, 2025.

What do you think of this casting? Let us know in the comments!