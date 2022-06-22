Chris Pratt's Coming-of-Age Movie Marathon for Son Sparks R-Rated Debate

Actor Chris Pratt revealed one of his big summer plans on a recent appearance of the Smartless podcast, noting that he intends to take a long camping trip with his son Jack and show him 10 of his favorite movies while there. As Pratt put it, "I'm going to show him these ten movies. I've got 10 days, 10 movies, it's going to be the Coming of Age summer" (meaning it will be a "coming of age summer" for his son, not that the films themselves are coming of age movies). After the list of movies Pratt intends to show his son, who is nine-years-old, began to make the rounds, many people expressed concenr with showing some of these movies to a young kid.

Pratt's list of films that he intends to show his son include:

Rambo: First Blood

Dumb and Dumber

White Fang

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Rudy

Toy Soldiers

Red Dawn

Bloodsport

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Of the titles, Bloodsport, Toy Soldiers, and First Blood, are all rated R, prompting a major debate among many users about how appropriate it is to show such a film to a young kid. Naturally others fell on the opposite side of that debate, citing the young age at which they watched R-rated movies as kids; but the important fact remains, only one person mentioned in this article is actually Jack Pratt's father, and he probably knows what's okay. Here's what people are saying: