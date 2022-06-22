Chris Pratt's Coming-of-Age Movie Marathon for Son Sparks R-Rated Debate
Actor Chris Pratt revealed one of his big summer plans on a recent appearance of the Smartless podcast, noting that he intends to take a long camping trip with his son Jack and show him 10 of his favorite movies while there. As Pratt put it, "I'm going to show him these ten movies. I've got 10 days, 10 movies, it's going to be the Coming of Age summer" (meaning it will be a "coming of age summer" for his son, not that the films themselves are coming of age movies). After the list of movies Pratt intends to show his son, who is nine-years-old, began to make the rounds, many people expressed concenr with showing some of these movies to a young kid.
Pratt's list of films that he intends to show his son include:
- Rambo: First Blood
- Dumb and Dumber
- White Fang
- Pee-wee's Big Adventure
- Rudy
- Toy Soldiers
- Red Dawn
- Bloodsport
- Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
- Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Of the titles, Bloodsport, Toy Soldiers, and First Blood, are all rated R, prompting a major debate among many users about how appropriate it is to show such a film to a young kid. Naturally others fell on the opposite side of that debate, citing the young age at which they watched R-rated movies as kids; but the important fact remains, only one person mentioned in this article is actually Jack Pratt's father, and he probably knows what's okay. Here's what people are saying:
but that's just me
personally I feel like you shouldn't be showing children so many r rated movies... but that's just me— hannah / adrian 🏳️⚧️ (@hannahhiro_) June 22, 2022
I don't know
I don’t know if you can show your son R rated movies!— Marc Santiago (@MarcSan03624032) June 21, 2022
Settle down there
ALSO WHY WOULD YOU SHOW YOUR 9 YEAR OLD SON R RATED MOVIES— David: Ain’t Never Backing Down (@SaejimaFanatic) June 21, 2022
how old is his kid?
how old is his kid? 9? shouldnt be watching fucking rambo lmao https://t.co/ip67PGiD8S— Jack (@jack_alterr) June 21, 2022
🤨
3 r rated movies with a 9 year old 🤨— apollo (@616POOLE) June 21, 2022
White Fang is family friendly?
I love how it’s a bunch of family friendly movies and then Rambo 🤣— Ben Stuart (@Ben_StuartG42) June 21, 2022
You didn't see it as a kid?
Ah yes. Rambo: First Blood. A childhood classic.— Nick’s Film Corner (@NicksFilmCorner) June 21, 2022
NOT appropriate
Totally NOT appropriate for a 9yr old!— Andrea☮️ (@AndreaBeth4) June 21, 2022
Okay truth
dude thinks watching over 15 hours of movies over 10 days is a camping trip lol— 🧩FULL🔮SLACK🧩 (@full_slack) June 22, 2022
Yeah, Chris!
This is a terrible list of movies to show a kid. No Robocop! https://t.co/WKH4L1s6VB— Glen (@Vague_Biscuit) June 21, 2022