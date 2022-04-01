Chris Rock Shuts Down Anti-Will Smith Chant at his Comedy Show

We’re now in the fifth day of discussing nothing but Will Smith and Chris Rock’s already-infamous altercation at the 94th Academy Awards, and it appears as though no one is ready to stop talking about it just yet. Rock made an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, which caused her husband to walk on the stage and smack Rock in the face on national television. We’ve seen every angle of the event at this point, and heard from just about everyone in Hollywood with an active Twitter account, but the cycle continues. The incident has now made its way to Rock’s new standup comedy tour, though he’s not the one talking about it.

When Rock first took the stage on Wednesday he explained that he was “still processing” the incident with Smith and that he’d share his feelings another time. During that show, someone in the crowd yelled “F— Will Smith” while Rock was on stage and the comedian simply ignored it. On Thursday, at the same venue in Boston (The Wilbur), another audience member shouted the same phrase, but Rock quickly shut it down this time around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After the audience member jeered Smith during Rock’s Thursday set, the comedian made it clear he didn’t want that to continue. He stopped to address the crowd by repeating “No, no, no, no, no.”

At the start of Wednesday’s Boston show, Rock briefly addressed the situation, knowing it would be impossible not to say something in his first public appearance since Sunday’s Oscars. Rock was approached by the LAPD immediately after Smith smacked him during the awards show but he declined to press charges.

“How was your weekend?” Rock asked the crowd on Wednesday. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

“Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” Smith wrote in a social media post on Monday. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris,” he added. “I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”