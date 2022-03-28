Chris Rock Declines to Press Charges Against Will Smith Over Oscars Slap

After an altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock during the 94th Academy Awards Sunday night, it appears the latter won’t be filing charges. Shortly after the Oscars ceremony wrapped up, the Los Angeles Police Department released a statement suggesting Rock wouldn’t be filing a police report and, in turn, pursuing charges.

“LAPD investigative entities are aware of an incident between two individuals during the Academy Awards program. The incident involved one individual slapping another. The individual involved has declined to file a police report,” the statement says. “If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report.”

Rock appeared on stage to present the award for Best Documentary Feature. In the lead-up to the nominees, the comedian was making jokes when he made reference to Jada Pinkett Smith’s looks. Smith’s husband then walked to the stage and slapped Rock before returning to his seat and the show picking up right where it left off.

A few awards later and Smith ended up winning Best Lead Actor for his role as Richard Williams in Warner’s King Richard.

“I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award, it’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people [his cast and crew] of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family,” Smith said during his acceptance speech.

He added, “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things. To my mother, a lot of this moment is really complicated for me, but to my mother … she’s in Philly watching … my family, my wife, I’m taking up too much time. Thank you for this honor, thank you for this moment, I thank you on behalf of Richard and the entire Williams family. I hope the Academy invites me back, thank you.”

Cover photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images