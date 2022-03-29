Jim Carrey Calls Hollywood Spineless for Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation During Oscars

Jim Carrey weighed in on the Chris Rock and Will Smith incident. The comedian said that he was “sickened by the standing ovation.” Carrey would go on to call Hollywood “spineless” before mentioning that there were a lot of people who accepted awards afterwards that had their moment overshadowed. It might just have been one moment during The Oscars, but Smith’s slap has been consistently talked about for days now. CBS Morning spoke to Carrey as he’s promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Clearly, the Robotnik actor had some choice words for his 90s mainstay contemporary. Check out what he had to say down below.

“I’d have announced this morning that I was suing Will for 200 million dollars because that video is going to be there forever, it’s going to be ubiquitous,” Carrey began. “That insult is gonna last a very long time. If you want to yell from the audience and show disapproval or say something on Twitter, you do not have the right to walk up on stage and smack somebody in the face ‘cuz they said words.”

#StayOnTheUpnUp #Oscars pic.twitter.com/eq1a1I6PVg — Maurice Ash (@ItsMauriceAsh) March 29, 2022

“I wish him the best, I really do,” he added. “I don’t have anything against Will Smith. He’s done great things. But that was not a good moment. It cast a pall over everybody’s shining moment. A lot of people worked really hard to get to that place. And to have their moment in the sun, to get their award for the really hard work they did, it is no mean feat to go through all the stuff you have to go through when you are nominated for an Oscar. It’s a gauntlet of devotion you have to do. It was such a selfish moment that cast a pall over the whole thing.”

To Smith’s credit he did issue an apology where he recognized his need to atone. “Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive,” the Fresh Prince star began. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

He would add, “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”

