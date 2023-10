A Christmas Story, Elf, and More Getting 24-Hour Marathons on TNT and TBS for the Holidays

Throughout the '90s, A Christmas Story became a staple of the holiday season, with fans often having to coordinate the times in which they would catch the hilarious adventure on TV. The film became such a success that, starting in 1997, an annual 24-hour marathon of the film would be broadcast on TNT from December 24th through December 25th, which then pivoted to TBS in 2004. With the holiday season kicking off in the coming weeks, the marathon tradition is set to return, and with TNT and TBS having the rights to a number of other iconic holiday films, there will be multiple broadcast marathons that fans can tune in to.

This coming holiday season will also see the network offering up 24-hour marathons of contemporary classics like Elf and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, but the marathons won't be limited to feature films, as sitcoms like Modern Family, Family Matters, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory will also be airing marathons of holiday-inspired episodes.

Per press release, "TBS and TNT kick off Winter Break with festive films and holiday-themed episodes throughout November and December. The programming begins on November 4th with spirited movies Jack Frost, Fred Claus, The Polar Express, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, and Elf, which is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its theatrical release. As part of annual tradition, TBS and TNT will host 24-hour marathons of A Christmas Story, Elf, and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation. Other classics airing throughout the season include Four Christmases, Deck the Halls, Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966), and many more. In addition, the broadcast premieres of A Christmas Story Christmas and 8-Bit Christmas will debut in November.

"TBS will continue spreading the holiday cheer with the premiere of an American Dad! Christmas episode on December 18th. Holiday-themed episodes of Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and for the first time ever, Modern Family, will air throughout the winter season. To celebrate the launch of Winter Break, TBS and TNT have partnered with Auntie Anne's to create the Winter Break Bundle available in locations nationwide and through online delivery that includes 2 pretzels, 2 cups of pretzel nuggets, and 4 dips. It is the perfect snack to pair with this season's merry movies and holiday favorites."

Scroll down to see the upcoming holiday schedule of programming on TNT and TBS and head to www.wbd.com/winterbreak to learn more.