A Christmas Story Actor Gets in Altercation With Owner of the Iconic House From the Film

A Christmas Story was released back in 1983, and it eventually became a holiday classic. Now, Peter Billingsley has returned as Ralphie in A Christmas Story Christmas, which is now streaming on HBO Max. The new movie features other actors from the original film, including Yano Anaya as Grover Dill. Turns out, Anaya was interested in buying the iconic house from the original film, but according to TMZ, there was a recent altercation with the current owner.

Apparently, Anaya was taking photos with fans on the front steps of the house when the owner, Brian Jones, started screaming at the actor to leave the house and never come back. In a video shared by TMZ, Jones accuses Anaya of being a scammer and claims that the actor had screwed him over in a deal. According to the report, the house is currently on the market, and Anaya previously told TMZ that he and some of the other A Christmas Story stars were interested in buying the house together.

The outlet spoke with Anaya's business partner, Emmanuel Soba, who claims he was unsure why Jones reacted as he did. Soba says Jones and Anaya had spoken the day before, and things had looked positive. It sounds like everyone involved was surprised by Jones' reaction. TMZ says Anaya did not want to comment on the altercation. You can view a video of the incident here.

Who Stars in A Christmas Story Christmas?

In addition to Billingsley, Ian Petrella, Scott Schwartz, R. D. Robb, and Zack Ward are all reprising their roles as Randy Parker, Flick, Schwartz, and Scut Farkus. Erinn Hayes, River Drosche, and Julianna Layne have joined the universe to play Ralphie's wife and kids, and Julie Hagerty plays Ralphie's mother, Mrs. Parker. Melinda Dillon, the original Mrs. Parker, retired from acting in 2007, last appearing in the film Reign Over Me and the TV series Heartland. Darren McGavin, who portrayed Ralphie's lovably grumpy, lamp-loving Old Man in the, died in 2006. A Christmas Story Christmas takes place after the death of Ralphie's father and pays tribute to the Parker patriarch.

What Is A Christmas Story Christmas' Rotten Tomatoes Score?

Currently, A Christmas Story Christmas is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 76% critics score and an 81% audience score. The original film has a 90% critics score and an 88% audience score.

A Christmas Story Christmas is now streaming on HBO Max.