Everything to Know About A Christmas Story Christmas

Almost 40 years after A Christmas Story, a grown-up Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wants only one thing in A Christmas Story Christmas — and it won't shoot his eye out. Instead of the official Red Ryder carbine action 200-shot range model air rifle of his boyhood dreams, adult Ralphie wishes to gift his mother what his late "Old Man" would have wanted: an original, traditional, one-hundred-percent, red-blooded, two-fisted, all-American Christmas.

Below, we triple-dog dare you to keep reading to find out where to stream A Christmas Story, how to watch A Christmas Story Christmas, and everything else you need to know about the Christmas Story sequel.

Where to Watch A Christmas Story Christmas Online



A Christmas Story Christmas is streaming exclusively on HBO Max on November 17th. An HBO Max subscription is required to watch A Christmas Story Christmas on the service, but there's no additional fee to subscribers.

Can I Watch A Christmas Story Christmas With an HBO Max Free Trial?

As of November 2022, there is no HBO Max free trial available. The streamer does offer HBO Max free episodes to sample without a subscription — including Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, Succession, Peacemaker, and The White Lotus — but there's no way to watch A Christmas Story Christmas for the "f-dash-dash-dash" word: "free."

Where to Watch A Christmas Story in 2022

The original A Christmas Story is available to stream with a subscription on HBO Max, TNT, TBS, and TruTV. The 1983 film is also available to buy or rent digitally via Apple TV+, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Movies Anywhere, the Microsoft Store, Vudu, Redbox, and YouTube. A Christmas Story 4K is now available to own for the first time on disc alongside other holiday favorites.

A Christmas Story: Ralphie Comes Home

Per the logline, HBO Max describes the Christmas Story sequel: Set in the 1970s, A Christmas Story Christmas follows an adult Ralphie as he returns to the house on Cleveland Street to deliver his kids a magical Christmas like the one he had growing up. With the same attention-to-real-life tone of the first, Ralphie reconnects with childhood friends, reconciles the passing of his Old Man and sows the seeds for the origins of the beloved holiday classic.

A Christmas Story Christmas Cast

Along with Billingsley's Ralphie return, the sequel features original Christmas Story cast members Ian Petrella as Ralphie's younger brother, Randy; R.D. Robb as the triple dog-daring Schwartz; Scott Schwartz as the frozen-tongued Flick; and Zack Ward as the yellow-eyed bully Scut Farkus.

The new cast includes Erinn Hayes as Ralphie's wife, Sandy Parker; River Drosche and Julianna Layne as their children; and Julie Hagerty as Ralphie's mother, Mrs. Parker, replacing Melinda Dillon.

Is Melinda Dillon in the New Christmas Story?



Melinda Dillon retired from acting in 2007, last appearing in the film Reign Over Me and the TV series Heartland. Darren McGavin, who portrayed Ralphie's lovably grumpy, lamp-loving Old Man in the 1983 original, died in 2006. A Christmas Story Christmas takes place after the death of Ralphie's father and pays tribute to the Parker patriarch.

A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer



A Christmas Story is now streaming on HBO Max. A Christmas Story Christmas is streaming November 17th.