A new Christopher Nolan blockbuster is headed to theaters later this year, when Oppenheimer makes its debut in July. Everything, from the film's distributor, to its massive ensemble cast, to its unique marketing campaign, have caught attention so far. Now, it looks like Oppenheimer's runtime will make waves as well, with the "What I'm Hearing" newsletter from Puck's Matt Belloni revealing that it will be Noaln's longest film yet. While 2014's Interstellar was 169 minutes, Belloni suggests Oppenheimer could be closer to 180 minutes.

"It's a story of immense scope and scale," Nolan previously said of the film in an interview with Total Film late last year. "And one of the most challenging projects I've ever taken on in terms of the scale of it, and in terms of encountering the breadth of Oppenheimer's story. There were big, logistical challenges, big practical challenges. But I had an extraordinary crew, and they really stepped up. It will be a while before we're finished. But certainly as I watch the results come in, and as I'm putting the film together, I'm thrilled with what my team has been able to achieve."

What is Oppenheimer about?

Oppenheimer follows the life of theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during the Manhattan Project, and his contributions that led to the creation of the atomic bomb.

The film is set to star Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer, Emily Blunt as Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer, Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, Robert Downey Jr. as Lewis Strauss, Florence Pugh as Jean Tatlock, Benny Safdie as Edward Teller, Michael Angarano as Robert Serber, Josh Hartnett as Ernest Lawrence, Dylan Arnold as Frank Oppenheimer, David Krumholtz as Isidor Isaac Rabi, Matthew Modine as Vannevar Bush, Josh Peck as Kenneth Bainbridge, Devon Bostick as Seth Neddermeyer, Matthias Schweighöfer as Werner Heisenberg, Christopher Denham as Klaus Fuchs, Guy Burnet as George Eltenton, Danny Deferrari as Enrico Fermi, Emma Dumont as Jackie Oppenheimer, Gustaf Skarsgård as Hans Bethe, Trond Fausa Aurvåg as George Kistiakowsky, and Gary Oldman as Harry S. Truman.

Cast members also include Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Alden Ehrenreich, Jack Quaid, David Dastmalchian, Jason Clarke, Alex Wolff, and Olivia Thirlby.

Are you excited for Oppenheimer? What do you think of this new report about its runtime? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Oppenheimer is set to be released exclusively in theaters on July 21st.