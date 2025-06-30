Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Reportedly Getting First Trailer Soon (With a Catch)

Christopher Nolan’s new movie, The Odyssey, is reportedly getting its first trailer as soon as this week, but you won’t be able to watch it at home. Christopher Nolan is one of the biggest directors out there and has won Oscars, achieved massive success at the box office, and helmed some of the most beloved Batman movies. He’s a name that can get butts in seats during a time where that’s pretty hard to do. There is always a lot of big buzz around new Nolan movies and his next movie looks like it will probably be one of his biggest. The Odyssey reportedly boasts a massive $250 million budget, making it one of his most expensive movies to date.

Although The Odyssey is still filming, Nolan likes to tease fans far in advance. Historically, Christopher Nolan’s movies will get a teaser trailer roughly a full year before the film is actually released and it will be kept as a theatrical exclusive. It appears that will once again happen with The Odyssey. Historically, these teasers are also attached to a specific movie, typically one that is releasing in IMAX and comes from the same studio he’s working with, which is Universal Studios in this case.

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Trailer Reportedly Releases This Week Only in Theaters

A new rumor from Cryptic HD Quality, a fairly reliable leaker when it comes to new movie trailers, has claimed that first trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey will run in theaters this month. It will be attached to Jurassic World Rebirth despite it not being shown in IMAX, but it is the only big Universal movie due out for the foreseeable future. Jurassic World Rebirth will release on Wednesday, July 2nd, so we won’t have to wait long to see it.

Although it’s expected to play in front of other July movie releases like Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, it’s unclear if there will be an IMAX version of the trailer for those films. Nolan is a pioneer when it comes to using IMAX to film his movies and is sort of an unofficial spokesperson for the format, so it would only make sense we get a teaser that utilizes the IMAX format as well.

The Odyssey teaser will play with JW and every other big film this month. Unfortunately, it's not releasing online. They want you all in the theater to experience it there as intended. — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) June 30, 2025

Nevertheless, this teaser trailer for The Odyssey is only expected to be released in theaters. This is tradition for Nolan who values the theatrical experience and these teasers typically never make their way online officially. There will probably be someone who records it on their phone and posts it to social media, but if you want a good, high quality version of the trailer, you probably won’t get it. The first proper trailer, if history is anything to go by, will likely be released online around December, possibly around the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Odyssey will release in theaters on July 17th, 2026.