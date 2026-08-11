New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Could Be Releasing Sooner Than We Thought, But Are the Rumors True?



Since the moment Kevin Feige announced Avengers: Doomsday at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024, fans have been locked into what has felt like an endless, multi-year marathon waiting for the Multiverse Saga to reach it’s climax. For the past two years, they’ve gathered every scrap of information and analyzed every leak to try to piece together anything they can about the film. When the movie was delayed by an entire year, it only made the anticipation grow. Now, we’re finally in the homestretch to December 18th when we will finally get to see Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom on the big screen. But much of the movie still remains a mystery with only a few teasers and an initial trailer highlighting the cast and other elements having been released to day. However, that may be changing soon.

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According to a report from Geek Vibes Nation, international tickets for Avengers: Doomsday may go on sale on Friday at 9 am PT. This would be in line with Disney’s D23 fan event in which Marvel is expected to have a major presence. Along with the report of international ticket sales, however, is a report that a new trailer will drop around that time as well. The idea of a new trailer or at least new footage being released along with the opening of ticket sales makes sense. It’s something we’ve seen before with other Marvel movies, most recently Spider-Man: Brand New Day.



What Could We Get in a New Avengers: Doomsday Trailer?



If we do get a new trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Friday, there is almost no shortage of things that we could still get revealed. Previous footage to now has been somewhat limited with most of our information about Doomsday actually coming from other sources, namely promotional images of the Latverian witches. We’ve also gotten some glimpses of various characters in footage teeing up an Avengers vs. X-Men situation. What we haven’t seen so far, however, is Doctor Doom in action — which is something that fans are hopeful a new trailer will resolve.

Even if we don’t get to see Doom in action in a new trailer, with how little we’ve seen of Avengers: Doomsday, any new footage is going to be welcome and will also open up plenty of new questions and speculation. There are quite a few characters already announced for the film that we haven’t seen as of yet, so getting a look at additional characters in the film would be welcome. Also, with Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theaters as well as various SDCC announcements this year, it is also possible that elements that would have previously been spoilers for those things could now be shown in footage. It is also possible that even with a new trailer release, what we might be getting could just be a different cut of previously released footage and while that would be deeply frustrating, it would also, to some extent, make sense. December 18th is still several months away and with how secretive Marvel is about Doomsday, they might not want to give away too much just yet.

Avengers: Doomsday opens in theaters December 18th.