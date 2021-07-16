Cinderella: Amazon Reveals First Look at New Musical

✖

Cinderella has become fodder for a number of adaptations over the years, ranging from the historically accurate to the fantastical. Later this year, audiences will be treated to another take on the iconic fairy tale, in a star-studded musical interpretation directed by Blockers' Kay Cannon. After the recent news that the new Cinderella will be skipping theaters entirely to debut exclusively on Amazon Prime, we now have a new look at what the film will entail. On Thursday, Amazon released a series of new photos from the project, which provide a new look at Cinderella (Camila Cabello) and Prince Albert (Nicholas Galitzine).

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

(Photo: Amazon Studios)

Cinderella is a musically driven bold new take on the traditional story you grew up with. Our heroine (Cabello) is an ambitious young woman, whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow, but with the help of her Fab G (Billy Porter), she is able to persevere and make her dreams come true.

"Cinderella is a classic we all know and love, but this time with a modern unique twist and starring the sensational Camila Cabello and an all-star cast," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement. "Producer James Corden and the filmmaking team have taken this beloved fairytale and revamped it with a fresh, empowering perspective that will resonate with audiences and families around the world. We couldn't be more excited for our global customers to sing and dance along to director Kay Cannon's reimagination of this classic story."

Written for the screen and directed by Kay Cannon with covers of songs written by some of the top-selling musical artists of all time, Cinderella has an all-star cast that includes Idina Menzel, Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine, Maddie Baillio, and Charlotte Spencer, with Billy Porter and Pierce Brosnan. Producers are Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin, and Shannon McIntosh, and executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

"The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era," Porter previously shared of the film with E! News. "That's all I really know."

Cinderella is the latest film to find a home exclusively on Amazon Prime, with Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, Coming 2 America, and Tom Clancy's Without Remorse being recent additions to the streaming service's catalog.

Cinderella is expected to be released in September of this year exclusively on Amazon Prime.