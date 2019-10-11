Cinderella Musical Casts Billy Porter Alongside Camila Cabello

The iconic story of Cinderella is set to get a new live-action retelling from Sony — and it sounds like an Emmy and Tony-winning actor could soon be joining the fray. The Hollywood Reporter claims that Pose star Billy Porter is in talks to join the upcoming movie musical, and that he would be playing the tale’s iconic fairy godmother. Sony reportedly did not comment on whether or not Porter, whose filmography also includes American Horror Story and The Get Down, has joined the cast. If Porter does join the cast of Cinderella, he would star alongside musician and former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, who is set to star in the titular role, as well as provide music for the film.

The Cinderella reboot, which is directed by Blockers‘ Kay Cannon, is being described as a modern retelling of the iconic fairy tale, which reportedly borders on the edge of a full-blown musical. The film will be executive produced by actor and late-night host James Corden, who reportedly came up with the original idea. Corden is producing with Leo Pearlman under their Fulwell 73 banner.

Porter won the Best Actor in a Drama Series Emmy several weeks ago, for his role as Pray Tell in Pose. He previously won a Tony Award in 2013 for the role of Lola in Kinky Boots. He has also inspired an array of fans with his high-profile fashion moments at events such as the Oscars and the Met Gala, which set out to challenge fashion and gender norms.

“I’ve always been inspired by fashion.” Porter wrote in a Vogue article earlier this year. “My grandmother, my mom—they were always stylish. I grew up loving fashion, but there was a limit to the ways in which I could express myself. When you’re black and you’re gay, one’s masculinity is in question. I dealt with a lot of homophobia in relation to my clothing choices. [Even] when I had my first working contract at A&M Records, I was silent for a long time. I was trying to fit in to what other people felt I should look like. When I landed a role in Kinky Boots, the experience really grounded me in a way that was so unexpected. Putting on those heels made me feel the most masculine I’ve ever felt in my life. It was empowering to let that part of myself free.”

Cinderella was most recently rebooted for the big screen in Disney’s 2015 live-action remake, which starred Lily James as the titular princess and Helena Bonham Carter as the fairy godmother.

The Cinderella reboot is expected to debut on February 5, 2021.