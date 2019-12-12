Live-Action Cinderella Reboot Adds Pierce Brosnan as The King

Fairy tales are continuing to be as popular as ever, with new takes on beloved princess stories set to head to the big screen. Among these is Sony’s upcoming retelling of Cinderella, which is set to reboot the iconic tale as a musical comedy. The film already boasts an array of new and familiar faces — and it looks like iconic actor Pierce Brosnan is set to join them. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former James Bond actor is set to play The King in the upcoming film.

In addition to starring as James Bond from 1995 to 2002, Brosnan’s filmography includes The World’s End, Mrs. Doubtfire, and The Thomas Crown Affair. He also has proved to be no stranger to movie musicals, as he played Sam Carmichael in the Mamma Mia! franchise.

The Cinderella reboot, which is written and directed by Blockers‘ Kay Cannon, re-imagines the traditional Cinderella story in which our heroine is an ambitious young woman whose dreams are bigger than the world will allow. The cast includes Camila Cabello as the titular character, alongside Billy Porter (Pose) as the fairy godmother, Idina Menzel (Frozen) as the evil stepmother, and Nicholas Galitzine (Chambers, The Craft) as Prince Robert.

“The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era,” Porter recently shared with E! News. “That’s all I really know.”

“We start filming in February and I have only had preliminary conversations about it over the phone,” Porter added.

The film will be executive produced by actor and late-night host James Corden, who reportedly came up with the original idea. Corden is producing with Leo Pearlman under their Fulwell 73 banner. Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, who just earned a Golden Globe nomination for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, will also produce. Louise Rosner will serve as executive producer.

