CinemaCon 2023: Paramount Goes Big With Transformers, TMNT, Gladiator, and More

On Thursday, Paramount kicked off the final day of CinemaCon in Las Vegas with a presentation showcasing its upcoming slate of films. The presentation followed the reports of an R-rated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin movie being developed at the studio, as well as Wednesday's Lionsgate presentation and Warner Bros' Big Picture show.

A sizzle builds to footage from upcoming titles, leading to a cut of Gladiator footage. Paramount's President of Distribution Chris Aronson is marched into the colosseum by Roman soldiers, riding in a chariot. He takes the stage and addresses the audience. "As our industry gets back on track, it's quite clear that moviegoers still love going to the movies but we as an industry must do better," he said.

Aronson introduces John Krasinski's video message where he talks about IF and A Quiet Place: Day One. He thanks theater owners for their support and introduces a new trailer for IF.

Brian Robbins takes the stage, quickly acknowledging the rumors and speculation of Paramount selling or being acquired. He emphasizes how the studio wants to be a home for the best talent in front of and behind the camera. As a result, Paramount extended its first look partnership with John Krasinski's Sunday Night production company, a multiyear deal with Ryan Reynolds and Maximum Effort, and a three-year partnership with Sonic the Hedgehog producer Neal Moritz, and an extension with Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura. They also have a deal with Parker Finn, director of Smile, and its producers. "We are a home for the most talented filmmakers and storytellers and we have a bold and diverse slate of films coming your way," he said.

Robbins drops a bunch of news in quick succession: a new Star Trek origin film directed by Toby Haynes, a new crossover movie featuring Transformers and G.I. Joe, and a sneak peek at Transformers ONE.

Scarlett Johansson sent a video to start the Transformers ONE portion of the presentation. "I am so incredibly proud of the work we've done on Transformers ONE," Johansson said. She is in New York directing her first film, so she introduces the film's cast to the stage including Chris Hemsworth.

"We make these movies like Transformers One in partnership with you," Hemsworth said. "In TO, I play Young Optimus Prime and I couldn't be more excited to reveal a side of this character that audiences haven't seen before," Hemsworth said. He brings Brian Tyree Henry, the voice of Megatron, to the stage.

"This origin story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron transform from brothers in arms to enemies is unlike anything you've seen before," Henry said. He rattles off the cast. They introduce the first look at the film.

The footage is in a 3D animation style, seeing Optimus and Megatron being very casual on their home planet and hanging as friends. They get curious and Megatron suggests the surface is too dangerous to explore. Of course, they go to the surface and chaos ensues but not before peeks at Cybertron. The Transformers are bestowed with upgrades and Optimus wants to show the world they are more than meets the eye. They now have the ability to transform and try to do so in the jungle, having a hard time learning to use their abilities. Aliens capture and fight them, and other robots and ships end up in hectic, cinematic battles. It has a lighthearted tone and epic scope.

After the trailer, a clip plays in 3D: Alita meets the other Autobots. She tries to fight them as they sneak around but ends up running from them. As the train they are aboard begins to ascend vertically, they all fall down the car and Alita moves upward in her effort to flee. Bumblebee is very nervous about the whole journey while Optimus pursues outside of the train fearlessly. It all leads to the gang witnessing the sun rise over Cybertron, seeing the surface together for the first time. It leaves them speechless. Optimus explains to Alita that they know where the Matrix of Leadership is and shows her a hologram. Alita is reluctant to join their cause. Megatron notices the surface is bursting behind them and the chaos is catching up to them but they're locked out of the train car, which sees its perpetually-laid track derailed; they are thrown into chaos.

The Smurfs cast is revealed, including Rihanna, James Corden, Nick Offerman, Kurt Russell, Sandra Oh, Amy Sedaris, Alex Winter, John Goodman, Xolo Mariduena, JP Karliak, and Hannah Waddingham.

A new SpongeBob movie, The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will reunite the original cast.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a sequel with a new animated movie trilogy with Eric Nam playing adult Aang and Dave Bautista voicing the villain.

A new trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One is introduced.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the next film discussed, with Jim Carrey sending a message from the set. Footage shows him sitting eating, "binging carbohydrates," and letting himself go... until a man enters to tell him, "We found him," which prompts a shave and costume overhaul. Shadow the Hedgehog is on screen, ready to fight Sonic and his friends. Ultimately, Robotnik and Sonic walk together and Robotnik bumps him with his hips, with them working as an unlikely duo.

A trailer for Smile 2 is played, following a pop star haunted by those around her as they keep smiling at her. Smile 2 is listed as "coming soon."

Gladiator II is going to end the presentation. Unfinished footage plays after a message from Ridley Scott. "It is possibly more exciting that the first," Scott said.

"Working on this film was one of the stand-out moments in my life to date," Paul Mescal said.

"I think when we arrived and saw the set built there...I remember being completely floored trhat they'd built ancient Rome," Joseph Quinn said.

Pedro Pascal remembers seeing the film in theaters twice and says this movie exceeded his expectations. Denzel Washington promises action, emotion, and spectacle. "This is why people go the movies," he said. A 5-minute segment, the first-ever look at Gladiator II plays.

The Gladiator II footage starts with flashbacks to the first. Maximus is carved into the walls. Its main character narrates realizing "a slave could get justice in the arena." Washington's character explains "This is what they believe in, power," from under the Colosseum. Water fills the arena. Pascal is crowned. Sharks eat a man after he is hit with an hour. Washington stands atop the arena. Baboons are unleashed. Gladiators, chained up, are forced to fight them. Later they are branded. Washington dissects a man with his words, proclaiming, "Rage is your gift." Mescal's character leads men into their battle, coming against a soldier riding a rhino. He dishes out orders as Pascal watches from the seats. They dodge the rhino, sending it crashing into the wall. Vast, incredible views of Rome through both interior and exterior shots grce the screen. Sweeping battles at sea show boats trading cannon balls with a citadel. "Woe to the conquered," Pascal says, before walking away from the remains of a fiery battle. In a role that looks to be like Joaquin Phoenix's in the original, Quinn yells at Pascal, "Your name will be forgotten!" Pascal does battle in the arena. Washington claims Rome will fall, it just needs a push. Dramatic, action-packed, tense moments flash across the screen. Pascal and Mescal have an intense battle before the logo plays. "What we do in life, echoes in eternity," Mescal's character proclaims. It's an immersive, intense, thrilling look at the film.

And with that, the Paramount Pictures showcase at CinemaCon comes to a close.