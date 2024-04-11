Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Casts Eric Nam as Adult Aang, Dave Bautista as Villain

Avatar: The Last Airbender recently saw serious success thanks to Netflix's live-action adaptation of the original animated series, but the future is bright for the world of bending. Aang and company will be getting a new animated movie in 2025, telling a new story for the benders during their adult years. Not only has Paramount confirmed the voice actor that will play Aang in his adult years, but the studio has also confirmed the actor who will be playing the villain in Dave Bautista.

Aang is set to be played by young actor Eric Nam, who also happens to be a popular K-pop idol. Nam has been a part of projects such as Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, The Loud House, and created a number of projects for his musical career in South Korea. When it comes to Dave Bautista, his acting resume is almost too long to count in one article, but most recently, he has had roles in Dune 2, Knives Out: The Glass Onion, and Studio Ghibli's The Boy And The Heron. While Bautista's role has yet to be revealed, it's sure to be a challenging one for Aang and his friends since the benders came a long way in the original animated series.

ComicBook is in attendance at Cinema Con, dishing out all the news from the prolific movie event. Avatar: The Last Airbender's upcoming film will be the first of a trilogy will arrive in theaters next year, October 2025. Taking place between the ending of the original series and the beginning of the sequel series, The Legend of Korra, the upcoming movie has yet to reveal an official title for the return of the beloved benders. Since Dave Bautista didn't have a role to play in the original animated movie, it's a safe bet that he will most likely be a new villain to threaten the world. With Netflix's live-action series already confirmed for two more seasons, it's a good time to be a fan of the Last Airbender.

What do you think of the casting of the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender film? What are your predictions for Dave Bautista's role as the villain of the first of three films from Avatar Studios?