CinemaCon 2024: Warner Bros. Brings Out DC Studios, Furiosa, and More

Warner Bros. kicked off its annual "Big Picture" presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday afternoon. Warner Bros. Executives Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripp came out dressed as Bettlejuice, after dressing in Barbie themed outfits last year. They start by having fun with their costumes before naming some of the successful Warner Bros. titles from 2023. "You helped bring Pink Fever to the world," they say to the theater owners in attendance. "You helped make Barbie not just the biggest movie of last year but in Warners' 100 years of history." A sizzle reel looks back at the previous films before debuting footage from Furiosa, Mickey 17, Joker 2, and more.

Looking at the success of recent titles such as Dune and Wonka, the attention turns to Godzilla by Kong which has already surpassed $370 million at the worldwide box office. The major upcoming 2024 titles will be previewed during this presentation. The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim is confirmed to arrive in 2024's holiday season.

