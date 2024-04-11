The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants to Release in Theaters in 2025

SpongeBob SquarePants is getting a new project with The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants. CinemaCon is rolling strong in Las Vegas and Nickelodeon rolled out their big star for the festivities. The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants hits theaters on December 19, 2025. In this new feature, SpongeBob is headed to the depths of the ocean to square-off with the Flying Dutchman's ghost. It will probably take a similar tone to the other three movies that fans have loved over the years. (No word on if Keanu Reeves is set to return yet.)

Interestingly enough, fans are still getting a Sandy Cheeks movie this year. But, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is actually a spin-off from the main franchise. So, technically The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants will be the latest mainline adventure. It's a lot of SpongeBob to handle all at once. We'd forgive you for having to take a moment to collect yourself. Go ahead and check out the new logo and release date below while you process all this information.

Nick Betting On Massive Franchises

Paramount has had this plan for some time now. Figuring out how to leverage their biggest names to bring people out to the theater. It worked with Top Gun: Maverick and Paw Patrol. SpongeBob is next up. But, one big project people are waiting on is the new Avatar shows produced by the original creators. Nick president Brian Robbins talked about their intentions for The Last Airbender when it got announced.

"Avatar: The Last Airbender and Korra have grown at least ten-fold in popularity since their original hit runs on Nickelodeon, and [Nickelodeon Animation president] Ramsey Naito and I are incredibly excited to have [creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko's] genius talent on board to helm a studio devoted to expanding their characters and world into new content and formats for fans everywhere," Robbins said back in 2021.

He added, "Creator-driven stories and characters have long been the hallmarks of Nickelodeon, and Avatar Studios is a way to give Mike and Bryan the resources and runway to open up their imaginations even more and dive deeper into the action and mythology of Avatar as we simultaneously expand upon that world and the world of content available on Paramount+ and Nickelodeon."

SpongeBob and Patrick Were At The Super Bowl

Super Bowl LVIII Live from Bikini Bottom saw SpongeBob SquarePants (Tom Kenny) and Patrick Star (Bill Fagerbakke) grace the broadcast booth. The kids TV phenoms were joined by CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and play-by-play announcer Noah Eagle to deliver the dramatic calls. ComicBook.com spoke to the duo about the Chiefs and 49ers this year. Tom Kenny just hoped that the families watching the broadcast would all be winners no matter who triumphed.

Kenny said, "Yeah, I think Bikini Bottom is taking it home. I think if there's a win, hopefully who's winning are the families that are going to be able to watch the Super Bowl together with this added element of cartoon silliness along with all the bone crunching, gladiatorial champion-shipping. So I think it's great. I think it's really cool. And it's amazing to be a part of the biggest sporting event that exists."

Are you ready for another SpongeBob movie?