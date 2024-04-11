Transformers One Releases New Title Teaser

It's hard to keep a good Transformer down, as the war featuring the Autobots and the Decepticons continues to rage in Transformers movies, comics, series, and more. With the last live-action film, Transformers: Rise of The Beasts, seeing Optimus Prime teaming up with Optimus Primal and the Maximals, a new animated film is set to land this year that will explore Cybertron's origins. Transformers One has released a new title teaser to get fans hyped for a return of the robots that are "more than meets the eye".

Transformers One has an absolutely stacked cast when it comes to those who will be playing the Autobots and the Decepticons in this prequel story. Exploring the earlier years of Optimus Prime and Megatron, the pair of leaders will be voiced by Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry respectively. Joining the heads of the Autobots and the Decepticons include the likes of Scarlett Johansson, Laurence Fishburn, John Hamm, and Keegan-Michael Key.

Transformers One: Roll Out

Every hero has an origin. #TransformersOne arrives in theatres this September. pic.twitter.com/12mt6em1Z2 — Transformers (@transformers) April 11, 2024

At this year's Cinema Con, star Scarlett Johansson shared her thoughts on the upcoming animated movie, "I am so incredibly proud of the work we've done on Transformers One." Joining Johansson was Brian Tyree Henry, the voice of Megatron, who hinted at the movie's story, "This origin story of how Optimus Prime and Megatron transform from brothers in arms to enemies is unlike anything you've seen before."

ComicBook.com's own Brandon Davis is in attendance at Cinema Con and was witness to new footage from the upcoming film. Here's how he described what he saw, "The footage is in a 3D animation style, seeing Optimus and Megatron being very casual on their home planet and hanging as friends. They get curious and Megatron suggests the surface is too dangerous to explore. Of course, they go to the surface and chaos ensues but not before peeks at Cybertron. The Transformers are bestowed with upgrades and Optimus wants to show the world they are more than meets the eye. They now have the ability to transform and try to do so in the jungle, having a hard time learning to use their abilities. Aliens capture them fight them, and other robots and ships end up in hectic, cinematic battles. It has a lighthearted tone and epic scope."

Transformers: One is set to release on September 13, 2024 later this year.