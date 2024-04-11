CinemaCon 2024: Universal Unveils Wicked, Despicable Me 4, and More

On Wednesday afternoon, Universal Studios and Focus Features took the stage in the Colosseum at Caesar's Palace. The presentation followed Lionsgate's from earlier in the day and Warner Bros. the day prior, preceding the final day where Disney and Paramount were due to present. Universal and its animated branch have plenty to show off, with the studio often going big for its CinemaCon showcase. Below is a full, live recap of the Universal Studios and Focus Features presentation from CinemaCon.

The presentation kicked off with Universal Studios movies from the past several decades playing as a narrator emphasizes the importance of the theatrical experience. It notes how television, VHS, DVD, and more haven't been able to kill the moviegoing experience. Jim Orr, Universal's President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, takes the stage. "Audiences are sending us a very clear message," Orr said. "They're ready for something new." He points out that the top three highest grossing films of the year in 2023 were original films, with two of them being titles from Universal. "We are the final threshold between filmmakers and their audience," he adds. "Movies are the very nexus of art and commerce. It's the only art form that encompasses every other art form and trade." He says the studio owes the exhibitors excellence, promising no studio is better suited meet the needs of theaters than Universal.

Christopher Nolan sent a message, playing on the screen to the tune of Oppenheimer's original score. "Thank you to everybody there at CinemaCon. I have such great memories of being there a year ago and showing you our first look at Oppenheimer," Nolan said "We were very nervous about showing it to you for the first time...Obviously, the performance of the film has exceeded any of our wildest expectations and that's largely due to the incredible support theater owners across the world have supported the film..It really was a dream come true to see our work go so wide and reach so many people all around the world. For that, just tremendous thanks. Can't wait to be back there in the future. From everyone on Oppenheimer, we are so grateful to theaters."

Veronika Kwan Vandenberg, President of Distribution, takes the stage. She looks back at 2023's success. Universal Pictures, Dreamworks, and Focus Features will be releasing 29 movies. The next Bridget Jones movie will release on Valentine's Day. Lionsgate's Michael which previewed earlier in the day will be released by Universal in international markets.

Chris Meladandri takes the stage to talk about Illumination. They have a renewed interest in producing original animated films. The new Mario Bros. movie will be released in April 2026. "Despicable Me 4 is joyous, surprising, and filled with characters that we love," Meladandri said. The entire cast is back and it adds Will Ferrell as Maxime Lamall, Steven Colbert, Sofia Vergara, and Joey King as Poppy to the cast. Pharrell Williams returns as a songwriter and performer for the film. Meladandri introduces a clip from the film.

The next title is Twisters. Its director Lee Isaac Chung takes the stage for his first CinemaCon appearance. "A lot of you might be wondering why I decided to make this movie," he admits. "Jumping to a big summer blockbuster tentpole film, it felt like the scariest thing in my life and, hoenstly, it must've felt like it does to face a massive tornado." He explains that growing up in Arkansas made him very fascinated with tornadoes. 1996's Twister left him mesmerized, seeing a story of people running into the storm as others ran away. "I appreciate all you guys are gonna to roll this out," he said. "We tried to make this movie as real and immersive as possible...We even sent storm chasers out to go and get footage for us that we incorporated into our movie." He brings Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and Daisy Edgar-Jones to the stage.

Powell notes they're all relieved to have survived the making of the film. "We had an actual jet engine," Powell said, "They pelted us with ice. They covered us in trash They dragged us by wires across pools after a 1am lunch." they decide to show everyone what it was like, said Edgar-Jones narrrates the fact it is during an Oklahoma storm season as fans blast water and debris at Powell and Ramos. After the bit, an action-packed new teaser for the movie plays.

After a horror sizzle, Orr returns to the stage to talk about Blumhouse titles. Five Nights at Freddy's will officially get a sequel in the Fall of 2025. M3GAN will also get a sequel next year. Wolf Man plays a trailer.

Speak No Evil is the next title. Director James Watkins takes the stage to discuss it, complimenting James McAvoy's ability to put on such dark performances. The first trailer plays, introducing the movie which will release on Friday the 13 in September.

Focus Features is up next to preview its slate. Peter Kujawski, chairman, is on stage. The first title is Back to Black, arriving in May. The Bikeriders arrives in June. In November, Conclave arrives in theaters. Nosferatu will arrive on December 25. A sizzle of the titles plays. The Bikeriders sees Norman Reedus and Tom Hardy reaming with Butler's character to get revenge when a group of men beat up Butler's character ver the biker jacket he is wearing. Concalve starts with the death of the Pope and the survivors needing to select a successor. The tension builds from the sudden choice and a need to keep people from the news or anything that could sway their opinions.

Nosferatu is the final trailer from Focus. It starts with an intense jump scare as a woman prays, "Come to me!" Set hundreds of years ago, we see the world of the era and the woman in.a hospital asking Dafoe, "Does evil come from within us or does it come from beyond?" It has haunting imagery of rats on cobblestone streets, a man eating a bird's head, and a man sitting up yelling in great pain. It has a haunting soundtrack to accompany it and incredible set, costume, and make up designs.

Next up is Dreamworks, with its President Margie Cohn taking the stage. "Our goal is to creat cinematic, immersive worlds to give audience a reason to fill your theaters," she says. "While we love a good franchise, we also love originals." This is said after noting Kung Fu Panda has become a $2 billion franchise. The Wild Robot is their next title, directed by Chris Sanders, based on the children's book. Lupita N'yongo is here to share a first look, along with the director.

Sanders explais how its titular robot finds itself on an uninhabited island. N'yongo adds that Roz does not know she's lost but is not cut out for the wilderness. Roz only finds animals and only knows things about people, ultimately having to find a way to connect and communicate with the animals. Roz ultimately ends up raising a baby animal and learns to become more than she is programmed to be. Disney classics and Miyazaki films inspired the world's visuals. The film also stars Pedro Pascal, Katherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Staphanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, and Kit Connor. It arrives September 20. An excellent and heartfelt new trailer plays.

NBCUniversal chairman Donna Langley takes the stage. Langley boasts a slate of "movies that are varied but success that is not."

Wicked is the final title of the day. Tulips around the Colosseum light up and start to glow throughout, as well as lights hanging from lanyards. They start changing colors, becoming green and white between flashes to the music. A video plays, with Oz on the screen speaking to CinemaCon. He predicts people of all ages will go to theaters "in droves" to "experience the magic" created with Wicked. The lights come on an Jeff Goldblum is on the stage.

"That thing-a-ma-jig might have something to do with my character. Over the next several months you might hear me yakking and metaphoring about the man behind the curtain," Goldblum said. He is not the only Wicked cast member coming to the stage. "I have gotten to do some colorfull pictures. I've been chased by dinosaurs. I flew into the belly of a humongous alien space ship. Then, I turned into a fly. But I have never, and this is the truth, been a part of the particular flavor of magic that is this movie... or should I say movies! We shot two, as I think you probably new. We got to play on sets that were actually there...and the most inventive props and spectacularly lovely costumes. We really got to feel like we were creating this wonderful thing together. Annd, me, I got to wear a delicious long, green coat" He busts out a dance move on the stage. "The whole experience has been to me, in a word, dreamy. I have to pinch myself."

John Chu says from the stage that Wicked imprinted itself on him permanently. "I could've never, ever, ever imagined that I would get my dream job of directing it for the big screen," Chu said. "We dreamed very, very big for Wicked." They wanted to create a new world that stands on its own.

Jonathan Bailey takes the stage, followed by Michelle Yeoh. Yeoh asks Chu a question, wondering why he casts her in roles that are mean. "They're complicated," he insists. "They have facets and they're only a teeny bit dastardly and you can play those parts with such beautiful shades!" She will sing in the movie.

Chu emphasizes the importance of casting the perfect Glinda and Elphaba. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo "lived up to every demand," he says before introducing them to the stage.

"This whole experience is absolutely impossible to put into words," Grande said. She saw weekend when she was ten years old and knew then that she wanted to play Glinda if it was ever a movie role. "We gave it absolutely all we possibly could. This means so much to us and to so many fans, everywhere."

"We've performed these songs publicly and privately for years," Erivo said. "I think it's safe to say yuo and I are bonded for life." The duo share some footage from Wicked for the CinemaCon crowd to close out the Universal presentation. It's a sprawling, visually gorgeous world. We see Glinda and Elphaba meet for the first time. They become rommates and unlikely friends, given their differing personalities and expectations. Elphaba gets "remarkable" notes from Yeoh's character, who surprises Glinda when she calls Elphaba over rather than her. They all go out for a night and Glinda gives Elphaba a witch hat to wear out, prompting judgement as Elphaba hides her care for what people think. Together, they head off on a journey to find the Wizard of Oz. Journeying by train, near blue monkeys, and to Oz himself. It's a gorgeous, immersive looking movie. Cuts of silver slippers, a massive witch being burnt, vibrant and colorful sets and costumes, sprawling fields of all colors, skylines, and more flash by. Glinda encourages Elphaba that she can "do anything" and not to be afraid. Elphaba declares the Wizard should be afraid of her as she flies out on a broom.