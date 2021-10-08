CinemaCon Poster Tour: Top Gun, No Time To Die, and More

CinemaCon returned for the first time since early in 2019, having taken 2020 off of its annual movie theater convention in Las Vegas due to the global pandemic's emergence. Now, the event is back with precautions in place to make guests feel safe and comfortable with an aim to show that people can gather in movie theaters for big screen stories. As the box office tries to bounce back from a catastrophic 2020 collapse on the heels of one of its biggest years ever, movie studios lined the halls of Caesar's Palace with posters for movies on their respective slates. It's not as crowded of a showing as in CinemaCon events of the past, though.

Still, CinemaCon is doing its best to show off the upcoming slates of films headed to theaters so the theater owners in attendance feel some confidence about the future at the box office. For example, a theater owner introduced a screening of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings by emphatically stating the film is only available in theaters and he essentially let out a rally cry to get behind the Marvel movie as a means to show off the importance of theatrical exclusivity.

CinemaCon is not an event with tickets made available to the public. Attendees either work for or with movie studios, work in or around a movie theater business, or are a credentialed member of the press. Since the event is not open to the public, we wanted to do our best to bring the best of CinemaCon to you (like this thorough recap of the Warner Bros. panel, for example).

Now, it's time to check out the movie posters! Below are shots of the posters lining the halls of Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas.