Clayface Box Office Numbers Can’t Beat Supergirl But That’s Not a Bad Thing

Clayface’s opening weekend box office numbers are in, and while it couldn’t beat Supergirl’s opening weekend, that isn’t a bad thing. The opening weekend numbers for Clayface saw the DC Universe (DCU) movie make $43 million worldwide, which is less than the $68 million Supergirl made in its opening weekend. However, there are two big differences between these two DCU movies. First, Supergirl was released over the summer, and it was expected to be a big box office success, especially since it cost over $170 million to make. Supergirl ended up as a box office flop. Clayface won’t have that same distinction.

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Along with the news that Clayface made $43 million worldwide in its opening weekend was also the news that it finished number one at the box office, the second Paramount-Warner Bros. number one movie since the merger. Street Fighter opened in first place last weekend for the studio. Second, Clayface only cost $44 million to make, meaning it is on its way to profitability.

'Clayface' Beams $43M WW Opening, Delivers Paramount-Warner Bros. Second No. 1 Weekend Win Since Merger – Global Box Office https://t.co/oKebenS6tb — Deadline (@DEADLINE) October 25, 2026

Clayface Has a Good Chance to Be a Box Office Success Story

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

On top of the fact that Clayface finished in first place at the box office for Warner Bros., it also has one of the highest CinemaScores for any horror movie. This grade, given by moviegoers as they leave the screenings, ended up as an A-, and there have been very few horror movies that received that score, with some others being Oscar-nominated Get Out, Zach Cregger’s Weapons, which won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and this year’s Obsession, which is the highest-grossing original horror movie of the 21st century. Clayface is not expected to reach the level of those three movies, but it is a good sign that it could have legs.

If anything, Clayface could continue to make money thanks to Halloween arriving next weekend and fans wanting to see a horror movie. The domestic take is expected to be $24 million, according to Sunday morning predictions, which is a little lower than expectations, but the good CinemaScore grades and word-of-mouth could really help Clayface reach its budget domestically, which is what matters most to the studios. Other Mommy was released in theaters two weeks ago and made $45.6 million in its opening weekend. It had a D+ CinemaScore, and it still reached $51.5 million in three weeks, making Clayface’s future look very bright.

Supergirl finished with a box office of $126.5 million for Warner Bros., the first big flop for the DCU, and Clayface has a chance to help the studio rebound. Obsession opened with a lower box office than Clayface, with a $17 million opening weekend, but its A- CinemaScore helped convince people to give the movie a chance. Its next three weekends all broke $20 million, and all Clayface needs is one more big $20 million weekend to equal its budget domestically, not including what will keep coming in from other territories. Thanks to Gunn keeping the budget low on this horror movie, it is better to compare Clayface to other horror movies and not to big-budget fare like Supergirl.

Have you seen Clayface yet? Let us know your thoughts on the new DCU horror movie in the comments below.