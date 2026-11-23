Only 45 days after its theatrical release, Clayface is coming to digital with an announced release date of December 8. This is a pretty big deal, as the movie is still thriving at the box office, making more money, which has ensured it is profitable thanks to the lower budget that James Gunn set so it could be a success as an offbeat comic book horror movie. Clayface tells the story of an actor named Matt Hagen, who was disfigured by the local mafia. When he agreed to an experimental procedure, he became the supervillain Clayface and sought revenge.

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Clayface hits digital on December 8, which is a pretty normal wait for a horror movie like this. While movies like Superman had a longer run in theaters as big-budget spectacle releases, films like Clayface become available a lot quicker because of the niche genre. This announcement also came the same weekend that Clayface passed the $126 million mark at the box office, coming close to surpassing Supergirl’s total.

CLAYFACE takes shape on Digital December 8th.



Over 45 days after its theatrical debut 🫠 pic.twitter.com/kvTnVKMBbv — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) November 22, 2026

Clayface Has Almost Surpassed Supergirl, and That Is a Big Deal

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

On the same weekend that the Clayface digital release was announced, Clayface was still rolling along in its theatrical run. It passed the $126 million mark at the worldwide box office. Superman made $618.7 million on a $225 million budget. Supergirl only made $126.5 million on a $170 million budget, taking a huge loss at the box office. Knowing a horror movie would make less money, James Gunn produced Clayface on a low $40 million budget, which makes its current box office take of $126.2 million a clear profit. The film will pass Supergirl this week.

That is a big deal because it proved that James Gunn knew what he was doing when setting up Clayface for its release, ensuring it was able to make a profit thanks to the lower budget. This didn’t make up for the loss that Supergirl experienced, but that was a special case where it started off at a disadvantage. It is also important to note that this will probably be the last time DC releases a movie anything like Clayface, since the new people in charge are not likely to take chances on properties like this and will focus solely on the big-name characters from now on.

For fans who loved what Clayface offered, though, it will arrive in just a few short weeks on digital and allow people to have the movie at home to enjoy. It shouldn’t take long after that for it to arrive on HBO Max, and the Blu-ray and 4K release will probably come in January, since it takes an average of anywhere from two weeks to eight weeks to receive a physical release after the digital.

Are you planning to get Clayface when it goes to digital? Let us know your favorite parts of the DCU movie in the comments below.