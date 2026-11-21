Grand Theft Auto VI is a tremendous success, and it beat the entire box office run of Avengers: Endgame in less than 24 hours. As we previously reported, GTA 6 has already sold over 32.5 million copies pre-release. It was already known that it would be a huge hit, but the amount of sales has blown away anything that anyone expected. It not only set a new record for a video game launch, but it also proved that GTA is the biggest and most popular entertainment franchise, regardless of the medium. This includes movies, and it beat one of the most successful movies of all time in just one day.

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Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, and in its time in theaters, the movie made $2.9 billion. That makes it the highest-grossing movie of all time, passing Avatar thanks to the recent Avengers: Endgame Encore re-release. Even with the re-release and the original box office run, it has made almost a billion less than GTA 6 after just one day. With its 32.5 million copies, Grand Theft Auto VI has made $3.79 billion in sales on day one.

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Even With All Other Variables, This Is a Big Win for Grand Theft Auto 6

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There could be arguments about how these are apples and oranges, but the truth is that Grand Theft Auto VI is clearly a bigger success than the highest-grossing movies in history. Even if all the rentals, digital sales, and physical copies that Avengers: Endgame has accounted for are included, there is almost no chance that it was enough to match what GTA 6 has made in just one day. However, the one argument that people could make is based on the cost of the entertainment.

Anyone who bought GTA 6 paid $79.99 for the Standard Edition and $99.99 for the Ultimate Edition. The average ticket price for movies in 2019 was around $9.16. At $2.9 billion, that means there were about 316.5 million tickets sold, which is much higher than the 32.5 million copies sold. But there is also the fact that people went to see Avengers: Endgame multiple times, and for GTA 6, these are people buying the game once and owning it after that, although there might be more money made for the next GTA Online experience. Again, it’s apples and oranges when looking at the two titles.

Even saying that, realizing that Grand Theft Auto VI made more money in its first day of sales than Avengers: Endgame made in its entire run shows how popular this video game property is. Beating out the most popular movie in the most successful movie franchise so quickly proves that fans were anxiously awaiting the release of the game, and those sales are just getting started.

What are your thoughts on Grand Theft Auto VI’s quick sales? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.