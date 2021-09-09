Clerks III: Kevin Smith Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Clerks Callback Scene

Clerks III wrapped production at the beginning of the month and director Kevin Smith has already shared some fun behind-the-scenes content from the movie. Fans have gotten a glimpse of the returning Clerks II cast and Smith has teased the return of some classic Clerks locations like Mooby’s and RTS Video. The director is paying homage to his 1994 film in various ways and returning sets and costumes aren’t the only tributes fans can expect in Clerks III. The original movie featured a hockey game on the Quick Stop roof, and fans can expect the same from the third installment. In fact, Smith just shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the new scene.

“While shooting #clerks3, of course street hockey happened atop the roof of @quickstopgroceries once again! And we all lost 10 pounds of water weight as we were up there on the hottest day of the shoot! When you eventually see the flick, know that all of these sweet souls sweated their balls off in over 100 degree weather that afternoon to make that scene happen. But it wasn’t just a hockey match we shot: I got to bring together all the eras of my life on that searing rooftop. All four of the legendary @comicbookmenamc represented both the show (as @mingchen37 and @michaelzapcic played for the #leonardoreapers) and my Recreation Center youth (with @tellemants and @baronvonflanagan playing on Dante and Randal’s team). @odblues7 and #mikebelicose were there repping my actual childhood, #vincentpereira was in goal repping my Quick Stop days, and @briancohalloran & #jeffanderson were repping my dopey career behind the camera. Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar – but sometimes, every decision has hidden meaning. Huge thanks to our friends and partners at @geekyjerseys for suiting up our players in such quality threads! The #quickstopgroceries sweater (and many others) will be available to purchase, so keep an eye on the #geekyjerseys site for sales info,” Smith wrote. You can check out the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s a saying from the Tao that goes something like ‘To be great is to go on. To go on is to go far. To go far is to return.’ Thanks to Lionsgate, we get to return to where it all started with almost the whole cast that started it all,” Smith said in a statement when the film was announced. “And for the first time since the first time we ever made a movie in 1993, we’re shooting the entire flick on location in New Jersey, as an ode to both the enduring allure of cinema and the resourcefulness and lunacy of its storytellers. Years ago, Dante and Randal made me a filmmaker – so now it’s time I return the favor.”

There is no official release date yet for Clerks III.