Clifford the Big Red Dog Breaks a New Record for Paramount+

Netflix wasn’t the only streaming service to debut a record-breaking original film this past week. Clifford the Big Red Dog arrived in theaters and on Paramount+ on Wednesday and become a pretty solid hit on both fronts. Despite coming in second to Eternals at the box office, Clifford raked in a solid $22 million in its theatrical opening, and found even more success on the streaming front. To-date, Clifford the Big Red Dog is the most-watched original film on Paramount+.

The ViacomCBS streaming service has released a few original films this year, including Paw Patrol: The Movie, Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin, and Infinite. Clifford managed to outshine them all.

“Clifford the Big Red Dog has wagged his way into the hearts and watchlists of Paramount+ subscribers,” said Tanya Giles, Chief Programming Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. “The film’s incredible performance on Paramount+ speaks to the power of entertainment for families to enjoy together, and we look forward to continuing to bring our subscribers more exclusive family-friendly offerings.”

Paramount+ didn’t reveal the actual streaming numbers for Clifford, but the service is clearly touting the family film as a major success. Between the new streaming record and the solid performance at the box office, it probably won’t be long before Paramount is moving forward with development on a Clifford sequel.

While nothing has been announced yet, the creative team does have some ideas in mind should a sequel actually come to fruition.

“We love the neighborhood, we love the area,” Clifford producer Jordan Kerner recently told ComicBook. “I think probably if there is a sequel, there will be a greater exploration [of the neighborhood]. Remember at the beginning of the movie, Clifford’s mom and brothers and sisters were taken away, and we don’t know where they are. I think Emily is going to be 15 at that point, so there’s going to be a whole other layer of her life to start exploring. I think that [in] the neighborhood itself, we can go deeper with all those people…and also remember that half of [Emily Elizabeth’s] family is English. Her mother has an English accent, was raised in England, the uncle was too young when he came over so he has an American accent, and I think that England at some point might also be involved.”

