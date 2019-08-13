Terrifying Photos From Clifford The Big Red Dog Set Surface Online

The Clifford the Big Red Dog movie is taking shape — it’s just a scary shape, for now. When all is said and done with, the Big Red Dog will be brought to life through computer animation. However, the set where the dog is in need of a stand in for computer reference is absolutely terrifying for anyone who was expecting anything close to a big red dog. The stand-in is the stuff nightmares are made of.

Photos from the set of the upcoming Clifford movie have surfaced online and it’s looking scary. Now, the movie itself will look drastically different when it is released, but the kids working on the film might never sleep again.

Check out the photos below. They see some terrifying shots of the Clifford stand in working on the set. This big red object is being used for the visual effects artists who will get to work on these shots to have as a reference. They will put Clifford in its place throughout each shot.

please take a moment of your day today to look at the stand-in being used for the live-action Clifford the Big Red Dog pic.twitter.com/F1XCSMQbu0 — Andrew Gruttadaro (@andrewgrutt) August 12, 2019

He looks a lot less friendly than we imagined him, for now.

Directed by Walt Becker, Clifford the Big Red Dog will draw inspiration from the Norman Bridwell books of the same name which follow a giant dog and his owner, Emily Elizabeth. The movie will see Emily (Big Little Lies Darby Camp) struggling to fit in both at home and at school. That all chances when she finds a small red puppy who she believes is destined to become her best friend. What she doesn’t see coming, however, is Clifford’s massive growth spurt, taking the little red pup and turning him into an enormous canine. The sudden change attracts the attention of a genetics company, forcing Emily and her Uncle Casey (Good Omens’ Jack Whitehall) to go on the run with Clifford through New York City.

The film, which has a screen play is written by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Annie Mumolo & Stan Chervin, is set to being shooting in New York next month. Jordan Kerner and Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese are producing.

The film is just the latest Clifford offering set to bring the classic character to life for a new audience. Amazon Prime and PBS Kids are also developing a new television series based on the property.

“There is something enduring in Clifford’s gentle, loyal spirit that touches fans even after they become adults,” series executive producer Iole Lucchese, said in a statement last year. “We see it in tributes on social media and in fan art, and of course, in every parent who grew up with Clifford and now shares their love of him with their preschoolers.”

Are you looking forward Clifford the Big Red Dog? Let us know in the comments below.