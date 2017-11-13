New ‘Coco’ Clip Includes ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Finding Nemo’ Easter Eggs

Pixar has been known to hide Easter Eggs and small references in all of its films, and Coco won’t be any different.

On Monday, the studio released a new clip from the beginning of the upcoming movie, and the footage contained a couple of notable Pixar Easter Eggs. In just sixty seconds, the clip referenced both Toy Story and Finding Nemo.

At the beginning of the clip, which you can watch above, Miguel is staring out of the window of his house. As he’s looking across the town, a Pizza Planet truck drives down the street, right in front of him.

The Pizza Planet truck, rusted yellow and topped with a glowing space shuttle, has appeared in many different Pixar films, but it originated in the first Toy Story. When Buzz and Woody were trying to track down Andy at Pizza Planet, they hopped into a delivery truck and had an adventure along the way.

As the clip continues, Miguel heads into the center of town to enjoy some music and he struts past a table selling small toys and trinkets. This is where the second Easter Egg is located, but it’s a little less obvious than the first.

If you look closely at the items on the table, you can spot both Nemo and Dory from the Finding Nemo franchise. Nemo, and orange and white clown fish, is on the left side of the table, while the yellow-tailed Dory is right in the center.

With two major Easter Eggs in just sixty seconds of the movie, it’s probably safe to assume the full movie will have plenty more hidden throughout.

Coco is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2017.