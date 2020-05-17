The Batman: Colin Farrell Says The Penguin Doesn't Play a Huge Role

✖

Due to productions being halted over the coronavirus pandemic, the release date for The Batman has been pushed back to October of next year. Despite shooting restrictions being lifted in the UK, the production remains on hold. That means it might be a while before we get some extra glimpses into the characters. We've already seen Robert Pattinson in the bat suit, but many of us have been itching to see Colin Farrell as Penguin. We know he'll have prosthetics for the role but have yet to see any official photos of the actor in costume. Recently, GMA News Online asked the actor how it felt getting into the costume for the first time, and he ended up revealing that his role in the film isn't huge (much to our dismay). "I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means," he revealed. You can read his full response to the question below:

"I had only started it and I can’t wait to get back. The creation of it, the aesthetic of the character, has been fun and I really am so excited to get back and explore it. And I haven’t got that much to do. I have a certain amount in the film. I am not all over it by any means. But there are a couple of some tasty scenes I have in it and my creation and I can’t wait to get back. Yeah, I totally feel like it is something that I have not had the opportunity to explore before. It feels original and fun. But I am only at the start of the journey so I can’t wait to get back and really get into it," Farrell explained.

The actor also shared his own history with Batman: "Tim Burton’s Batman was kind of my, no, I watched the Adam West TV show growing up actually as well. So Batman as a kid, yes very much, not in comic book form but the TV show I watched ardently when I was a child. And then in my teens I saw Burton’s version and loved it. And then obviously I was a huge fan of what Chris Nolan did with that world and how he brought it back to life and gave it an immediacy and a contemporary significance. So just to be part of, again that folklore, that mythology, is again really cool."

The Batman is currently set to hit theaters on October 1, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.