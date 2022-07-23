Comic-Con 2022: Teen Wolf Stars Reflect on "Special Opportunity" of Returning for Paramount+ Movie

Teen Wolf: The Movie is headed to Paramount+ this fall, bringing the cast of the popular MTV series back together for a new story five years after the series ended its six-season run. Even in an age of reboots, the film is something of a unique experience given that the series itself was a loosely based on the 1985 movie of the same name, but even more than that, getting to pick the story back up after all this time with nearly all of the original cast in place is a little unusual as well. It's something that's not lost on that cast. Star Tyler Posey told ComicBook.com that the film is a "special opportunity" and one that he cherishes.

"Well, it's interesting because Teen Wolf, the show was a reboot, and now we're kind of rebooting the reboot. That was so cool. I think it's pretty rare that people get the opportunity to work on a show for almost 10 years, step away for five and then come back to it," Posey said. "Like just that thought, and that concept alone is something I cherish, and I think it's really special because I don't think a lot of people get that opportunity to do that, you know, but then you know, talking about the actual content of the movie and us being able to work with each other again, and it's awesome, dude, I'm super stoked for the fans to check it out. And I you know, he did a really great job with the script, and it's fun. It's an adventure. It's a ride."

Jeff Davis, who created the Teen Wolf series for MTV and also wrote Teen Wolf: The Movie described the movie as "epic" and noted that it's not easy to write a film with the number of main characters this one has — something that was arguably easier when writing a multi-episode television series.

"It's epic," he said. "Yeah, it's not easy to write a movie with 20 main characters. So, I could have called up the Russo Brothers to do this. And I've got four months to write this thing."

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of Banshees, Werecoyotes, Hellhounds, Kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a Werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an Alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they've ever faced. A teaser trailer for the film was released at San Diego Comic-Con this week as well.

The film will see almost all of the cast of the original MTV Teen Wolf series return. Tyler Hoechlin would reprise his role as Derek Hale for the project along with Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar. Not returning for the film are Dylan O'Brien, who said it was a "difficult decision" to not return as Stiles Stilinski, and Arden Cho.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is set to debut in October on Paramount+.