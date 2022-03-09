Teen Wolf Star Dylan O’Brien Breaks Silence on Why He’s Not Returning for New Movie

Dylan O’Brien is breaking his silence on why he’s not making a return for the Teen Wolf movie that is coming to Paramount+. While doing promotional interviews for his new film The Outfit, Dylan O’Brien let Teen Wolf fans know that “It was a difficult decision,” not to join so many of his former castmates from MTV’s Teen Wolf series in the new film, and that “it all happened very fast” – too fast for him “to make it work.” However, the actor also added that he’s good with where his arc as Stiles Stilinski ended in the original series.

In his longer statement to Variety, Dylan O’Brien had the following to say about not returning for the Teen Wolf movie:

“It was a difficult decision. A lot went into it,” O’Brien said. “The show couldn’t be more dear to me. It was the first thing I ever did I and so many people there are extremely dear to me. It was something I was trying to make work but it all happened very fast. We didn’t really know that it was happening and they kind of just threw it at us a little bit, which is fine because we all love the show. We were trying to figure it out.”

When it comes to where his journey with Teen Wolf ended, Dylan O’Brien doesn’t necessarily express any burning need to return to the franchise:

“Ultimately, I just decided it was left in a really good place for me and I still want to leave it there,” O’Brien said. “I wish them well and I’m going to watch it the first night it comes out. I hope it f*cking kicks ass, but I’m not going to be in it.”

The cast of Teen Wolf The Movie includes Tyler Posey as Scott McCall, Holland Roden as Lydia Martin, Shelley Hennig as Malia Tate, Crystal Reed as Allison Argent, Orny Adams as Coach Bobby Finstock, Linden Ashby as Sheriff Noah Stilinski, JR Bourne as Chris Argent, Seth Gilliam as Dr. Alan Deaton, Colton Haynes as Jackson Whittemore, Ryan Kelley as Deputy Jordan Parrish, Melissa Ponzio as Melissa McCall, and Dylan Sprayberry as Liam Dunbar.

The synopsis is below:

In TEEN WOLF THE MOVIE, a full moon rises in Beacon Hills, and with it a terrifying evil has emerged. The wolves are howling once again, calling for the return of banshees, werecoyotes, hellhounds, kitsunes, and every other shapeshifter in the night. But only a werewolf like Scott McCall (Posey), no longer a teenager yet still an alpha, can gather both new allies and reunite trusted friends to fight back against what could be the most powerful and deadliest enemy they’ve ever faced.

The original Teen Wolf series is now streaming on Paramount+.