Coming 2 America Fans Are Already Loving the Sequel After Early Release on Amazon

After previously announcing the film would debut on Friday, March 5, Amazon Prime surprised the world when they highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America was released early for streaming audiences. It's been over thirty years since the original film premiered and thanks to the early drop online fans are already watching the new movie and tweeting their reactions. Luckily for Amazon the movie is receiving mostly positive reviews from those that have already watched it, with some even saying they intend to re-watch it more than once over the weekend. We've collected some of the best reactions to the film below!

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall lead the cast of Coming 2 America which also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The rest of the cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Here's a look at the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."