Coming 2 America Fans Are Already Loving the Sequel After Early Release on Amazon
After previously announcing the film would debut on Friday, March 5, Amazon Prime surprised the world when they highly anticipated sequel Coming 2 America was released early for streaming audiences. It's been over thirty years since the original film premiered and thanks to the early drop online fans are already watching the new movie and tweeting their reactions. Luckily for Amazon the movie is receiving mostly positive reviews from those that have already watched it, with some even saying they intend to re-watch it more than once over the weekend. We've collected some of the best reactions to the film below!
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall lead the cast of Coming 2 America which also stars Jermaine Fowler, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, KiKi Layne, Shari Headley, Wesley Snipes, and James Earl Jones. The rest of the cast includes John Amos, Teyana Taylor, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Paul Bates, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Bella Murphy. Here's a look at the official synopsis for Coming 2 America:
"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."
Pretty damn funny
Holy shit! #Coming2America is pretty damn funny by laying tribute to the past and using the jokes that worked! Thank God!— Jeremiah Ortega (@jortega8) March 5, 2021
Excitedly watching #Coming2America
Excitedly watching #Coming2America @GarcelleB is the epitome of Black Excellence! #ComingToAmerica2— Ebony Barley (@MissB912) March 5, 2021
Phenomenal!
All hail Randy Watson and Sexual Chocolates return. Phenomenal! #Coming2America #RandyWatson— Gareth (@Rocknrollhobo) March 5, 2021
Ruth E. Carter did an amazing job
Ruth E. Carter did an amazing job with those costumes. #Coming2America— Movie Minds 🎬🎥 & Music Thoughts 🎼🎵 (@MovieMinds_MT) March 5, 2021
13 minutes in and I have laughed out loud like 15 times
13 minutes in and I have laughed out loud like 15 times - so far so good #Coming2America— Roly Gonzalez (@slayerroly) March 5, 2021
I might watch this like 3 or 4 times
I might watch this like 3 or 4 times before the weekend is over #Coming2America— David Lee (@dlpresidente) March 5, 2021
Loved it
Coming 2 America did a perfect reboot , they brought so many characters back, Loved it— NolaHatPlug.com ⚜️♥️ (@NolaHatPlug) March 5, 2021
They did not disappoint
I was waiting for the electric slide! They did not disappoint 🙌🏾 #Coming2America— Life According to KJ (@astoldby_kjelyn) March 5, 2021
If you don't find Coming 2 America funny...
if you don't find coming 2 America funny ... you just don't have a sense of humor— 👑❤ (@4ORTHELOVE) March 5, 2021
Okay not EVERYONE
Coming 2 America is the definition of “if it isn’t broke, why fix it”. If anything, the cameos will make you laugh. It’s a modern take of the original.— Narky The Nega-Villain (@NarkyTheMaskot) March 5, 2021