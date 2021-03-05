Coming 2 America Launches Early on Amazon Prime

Coming 2 America is out on Amazon Prime now, so if you’re interested go find a screen. The news comes from the official account for the movie. Many fans are amped to get the chance to hit Zamundia a bit early. This has been a nostalgic treat for so many after the project was announced last year. A lot of people were skeptical if it would even happen. But, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and others made sure it didn’t die on the vine. It’s not exactly common to see a sequel to a film so far after the initial release, but that’s what we got with Coming 2 America. In a conversation with Yahoo! the series star pointed out that Arnold Schwarzenegger had a small part in helping the movie come to fruition. The Terminator series likes to de-age him these days and that got the comedian’s neurons firing.

“You know what happened, I was watching, one of those Terminator movies with Schwarzenegger and they used the special effect where they made him really young,” Murphy explained. “I was like, ‘If they did that, we could do a scene where we’re young’ … and that was the piece that made it all sort of fall into place.”

When are you going to hit play on Coming 2 America? Let us know down in the comments!