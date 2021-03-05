Coming 2 America Launches Early on Amazon Prime
Coming 2 America is out on Amazon Prime now, so if you’re interested go find a screen. The news comes from the official account for the movie. Many fans are amped to get the chance to hit Zamundia a bit early. This has been a nostalgic treat for so many after the project was announced last year. A lot of people were skeptical if it would even happen. But, Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, and others made sure it didn’t die on the vine. It’s not exactly common to see a sequel to a film so far after the initial release, but that’s what we got with Coming 2 America. In a conversation with Yahoo! the series star pointed out that Arnold Schwarzenegger had a small part in helping the movie come to fruition. The Terminator series likes to de-age him these days and that got the comedian’s neurons firing.
Ohhhhh and My Brothers and Sisters! I’m in #Zamunda right now, via @PrimeVideo #Coming2America is on!— Fennell Sr #RevT (@sr_fennell) March 5, 2021
Later! pic.twitter.com/nWizNx9aEo
“You know what happened, I was watching, one of those Terminator movies with Schwarzenegger and they used the special effect where they made him really young,” Murphy explained. “I was like, ‘If they did that, we could do a scene where we’re young’ … and that was the piece that made it all sort of fall into place.”
When are you going to hit play on Coming 2 America? Let us know down in the comments!
Let's freaking go
prevnext
I was About to fire up the laptop and get back to work and saw that #Coming2America is already streaming, and apparently I’ll be up all night watching it three times.— Richard Buery, Jr. (@RichardBuery) March 5, 2021
Having a blast
prevnext
I am enjoying #Coming2America right now. This has me laughing so much. I appreciate the blend with original Coming to America and the modern touch. Shout out to @wesleysnipes and @TEYANATAYLOR— James Jennette (@jamesj_619) March 5, 2021
It's going down
prevnext
Coming 2 America dropped early on Amazon #Coming2America #Amazon pic.twitter.com/CG52jVZRR5— SoundOff316 (@SoundOff316) March 5, 2021
He's out there ACTING lol
prevnext
Why they got Wesley Snipes like this 🤣 #Coming2America— P ♥ (@P_Leshawn) March 5, 2021
Surprise Surprise
prevnext
Guess what’s already available on Amazon Prime and it’s not even Friday yet? 🤩#Coming2America pic.twitter.com/3iGYAvtSbt— Patti🗽 (@PattiFromNYC) March 5, 2021
Sometimes things are good
prevnext
That is beautiful! #Coming2America #ComingToAmerica2— Ladybuglizzie (@sagevalentine) March 5, 2021
Early reviews
prevnext
#Coming2America is already on Amazon and I loved it.— Sheezy (@Shanda_Darling) March 5, 2021
It's a lucky day
prev
coming 2 america released early on prime!!! #Coming2America— liz (@lizzygaygay) March 5, 2021