New Coming 2 America Photos Reveal Wesley Snipes First Look

Of the many films that were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, one that has disappointed a large number of fans is the highly anticipated sequel to Coming to America, the upcoming Coming 2 America. While fans are assuredly looking forward to seeing original stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return as the beloved Akeem and Semmi, the new film also sees the exciting addition of new characters, including Wesley Snipes as General Izzi. Fans of both Snipes and of the original film will surely be excited, as he famously missed out on the opportunity to star in the original film. Coming 2 America arrives on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

Appearing alongside Snipes in the new first-look photo of Snipes is singer Teyana Taylor, who plays the General's daughter.

In the original film, Murphy plays an African Prince on a mission to find a princess, and the mission leads him and his most loyal friend (Hall) to Queens, New York. In disguise as an impoverished immigrant, the pampered prince quickly finds himself a new job, new friends, new digs, new enemies, and lots of trouble.

(Photo: Quantrell D. Colbert/Amazon Studios)

Snipes had previously attempted to score the role of Darryl, Murphy's rival in the film.

“I auditioned for the first Coming to America, but I didn’t get to audition in front of Eddie," Snipes shared with Entertainment Weekly previously. "After three callbacks, I ended up losing the role to Eriq La Salle. But, ever since I saw that movie, I’ve wanted to work with Eddie... I wanted check the great grandmaster comedian Eddie Murphy off my bucket list."

Of the experience, he detailed, "Working with him was surreal, joyful, hilarious, and, at times, a little scary, because you know he lives in the world of funny and you want to at least be in the room. I don’t know if it was toe to toe, I’d characterize it more like riding along, and, in some cases, hanging on. If you watch his films over the years, you can tell that a lot of the comedians in some way have a residue of Eddie’s style, and I even think some of us actors from that era. He’s so great that you pick up little things, maybe it’s timing or a little look. Eddie can convey the subtleties and humor in life and materialize our inner thoughts. He can say all of the stuff that we wish we had the nerve to say.”

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments below!