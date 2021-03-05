Coming to America Sequel Gets Release Date on Amazon

✖

After months of rumors and reports, Amazon and Paramount have officially reached a deal in regards to the highly-anticipated Coming to America sequel. The Eddie Murphy vehicle, directed by Craig Brewer, was originally set for a late 2020 release, but the pandemic has changed theatrical plans across the board. With that in mind, Paramount has sold the distribution rights to Amazon, for a release on Amazon Prime Video. The two sides announced the deal on Friday, along with a new release date.

Skipping theaters, Coming 2 America will be released on Prime Video on March 5, 2021. That's a bit later than fans had hoped, but it still avoids any significant delays that would've been necessary to release the film in theaters.

Coming 2 America sees Murphy's Crown Prince Akeem return to the States with his confidante, Semmi (Arsenio Hall), after learning he has a son. Original cast members James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos, and Louie Anderson are also returning for the sequel. Franchise newcomers include Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, Jermaine Fowler, Bella Murphy, Rotimi, KiKi Layne, Nomzamo Mbatha, and Teyana Taylor.

“Coming to America was a cultural phenomenon that is one of the most loved and celebrated comedies of all time,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Thanks to Eddie Murphy’s comedic genius along with the brilliant filmmakers, writers and fabulous cast, we couldn’t be more excited to celebrate this new adventure. We know audiences around the world will fall in love with this hilarious, joyful movie that will surely become a timeless favorite.”

“What could be better than a return to Zamunda? We are so excited for Amazon Studios to bring Eddie Murphy and Coming 2 America to a worldwide audience where they can laugh again with characters they have loved for 30 years, and meet new ones that they will love for years to come,” added producer Kevin Misher.

The screenplay for Coming 2 America was written by Kenya Barris, Barry W. Blaustein, and David Sheffield. The film is produced by Kevin Misher and Eddie Murphy, and executive producers include Brian Oliver, Bradley Fischer, Valerii An, Kenya Barris, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Michele Imperato Stabile, and Andy Berman.

Are you looking forward to checking out Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video next year? Let us know in the comments!