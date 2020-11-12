The Conjuring Director James Wan to Produce Post-Apocalyptic Horror Movie

✖

Modern horror maestro James Wan is gearing up to produce what sounds like a pretty exciting new horror project. Deadline brings word that Wan's Atomic Monster production company and WB's New Line Cinema are set to produce a new untitled original horror film from newcomer Bishal Dutta who will also direct. Though no title or official logline were revealed in the report, the project is described as "an original horror film set in post-apocalyptic Los Angeles." The film marks the latest collaboration between Wan's company and New Line, having established a years long relationship that is set to continue for the next few years.

The work between New Line and Atomic Monster has helped re-establish the WB subsidiary back into its horror roots. Originally an independent company in the 1980s, New Line was previously known as "The House that Freddy Built" as the success of producing the A Nightmare on Elm Street movies established New Line as a major player in Hollywood. Wan and New Line have collaborated on the entire "The Conjuring Universe" franchise including the three Annabelle spin-offs, the two sequels to The Conjuring, and The Nun solo film. They've also developed some other non-Conjuring movies like The Curse of La Llorona and Lights Out, plus the upcoming original film Malignant which marks Wan's next feature as a director.

Details on Malignant remain under wraps, though we do know that the film will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie and Ingrid Bisu. Bisu co-wrote and executive produced the film with Wan, and other producers include Wan's Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear.

"There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller," Wan said of the project last year. "An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

Initially scheduled to debut in August of this year, Malignant has been delayed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic with no premiere date in sight. Star Annabelle Wallis had high praise for the film and Wan's direction in a previous interview, saying: "I think it’s genre-bending. I think it’s so brave. It’s so original. I just haven’t read anything like it. And you know, again, I’m at a place in my life and my career where it’s time to be brave."