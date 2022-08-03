Conor McGregor to Act in Road House Reboot

At the end of last year, rumors started to circulate that Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal would be starring in a Road House reboot. Yesterday, it was confirmed that the actor will be tackling the "reimagining" for Prime Video. The original Road House is a 1980s cult-classic action/thriller that starred Patrick Swayze as a bouncer who gets hired to whip a rowdy, dangerous bar into shape. In this new version, Gyllenhaal will be playing a former UFC fighter, so it's no huge surprise that Deadline revealed today that UFC champion Conor McGregor will be joining the film, marking his first major role as an actor.

"Fight icon Conor McGregor expands his storied career into film to join Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the beloved classic, Road House," Amazon Studios shared on Twitter today. McGregor shared the post, which you can check out below:

Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Edge of Tomorrow) is signed on to direct Road House, which will also feature Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad), Gbemisola Ikumelo (A League of Their Own), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Hannah Love Lanier (The Tiny Mighty Club), Travis Van Winkle (You), B.K. Cannon (Why Women Kill), Arturo Castro (Broad City), Dominique Columbus (Ray Donovan), Beau Knapp (The Lost Symbol), and Bob Menery (Full Send Podcast). This new version of Road House will see Gyllenhaal playing "a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but 'soon discovers that not everything is what it seem in this tropical paradise.'"

"I'm thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved 'Road House' legacy," Doug Liman said in a statement. "And I can't wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role."

"'Road House' is a homerun for us," Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke added. "Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie. We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience."

No release date has been announced for Amazon's Road House. Stay tuned for updates.